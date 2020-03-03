NEW ALBANY — Local businesses and community members are collaborating to clean up the community and promote recycling in Southern Indiana.
The Root, a co-working space at 110 E Market St. in New Albany, recently launched its #TheRootRecycles initiative to collect plastic, glass and aluminum cans. The program also involves Gorilla Marketing and Events, a marketing company that works with a number of local businesses in New Albany, including The Root.
Downtown New Albany bars and restaurants such as The Earl, Tacolicious To Go and Pints & Union are part of the effort to collect recyclable materials, and recycling bins are set up at The Root. A major collaborator in #TheRootRecycles is New Albany entrepreneur David Gramlin, who is using the recycled materials for his new mobile recycling initiative.
Brigid Morrissey, co-owner of The Root, said she and Andrew Nicholson, owner of Gorilla Marketing, have been considering a recycling program for months, and the initiative was announced at the beginning of the year. Gramlin was looking for a local recycling program to help him out with his own vision of reusing materials, and when he teamed up with The Root and Gorilla Marketing, he helped get the program off the ground.
"I think that David provided that missing piece for us, and I feel like we can provide the missing piece for him too," Morrissey said. "We were thinking, we've just got to launch it, we've got to cannonball into this, and we'll make it happen. David texted me and said 'hey, do you know of any local businesses or startups in the area that are doing recycling initiatives,' and I was like, 'David, we are — we want to do it, let's talk.'"
Through Gramlin's program, he is gathering and "upcycling" materials such as plastic grocery bags and aluminum cans for creative purposes, including breaking them down and compressing them into materials that can be used for a "multitude" of purposes, whether it is an art piece, desktop, door handle or table. He has already created plastic blocks made from grocery bags and ingots of aluminum from cans collected at Pints & Union and The Earl.
He plans to show people that there can be a "second life" for materials outside of a landfill.
"I don't want to see things in a landfill," Gramlin said. "I feel very strongly that everything that's in a landfill doesn't have to be there. It doesn't have to be there, and there are multiple purposes for the things that are there. What I'm doing is showing that you can create things from a lot of people who don't know how to recycle or don't know what to do with those materials. I'm showing there are capabilities and there are practical applications for the things that are in the landfills."
Morrissey said she is excited to see Gramlin's ideas for providing tangible solutions for repurposing materials.
"I think a lot of times, at least for me personally, there's not a lot of faith in where [the recycling] is going — you don't really know where it's going to end up," she said. "David is showing these solutions where we can start repurposing this waste as quickly as it's being produced."
Gramlin is planning to work with the Floyd County Solid Waste District to gather materials from its recycling collection sites, and hopes to be able to partner with WestRock Recycling in Louisville. He is also working to set up a collection site at the New Albany Farmers Market, and the Floyd County Library has expressed interest in becoming involved in the #TheRootRecycles.
"What Floyd County is going to do is help me start the recycling process," he said. "That's going to help get this going and off the ground, but I'm going to need a lot more volume than that. For right now, Floyd County is giving me the resources to get started, which is phenomenal, and I'm definitely going to need to go a lot further."
One of Gramlin's challenges is a lack of space — he is currently operating out of a 14-foot box truck, but he will eventually need a space to put up the machines for shredding and compressing the materials. The machines are small and portable, he said, so he doesn't need a huge space. He also works out of the LVL1 makerspace in Louisville.
Several local businesses have expressed interest in becoming involved with #TheRootRecycles, and Mike Smith Firestone is making keychains from recycled tires for members of The Root. Pull-tabs from cans collected at local bars and restaurants are also being collected and donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities to be recycled and fund its mission, and #TheRootRecycles initiative will include regular community cleaning efforts in downtown New Albany starting on Earth Day.
Nicholson said he and his son have worked to collect recyclable materials in New Albany while skateboarding.
"We have a sense of ownership of where we live, and we’re proud of that," he said.
Joe Phillips, owner of Pints & Union in downtown New Albany, appreciates that local businesses are collaborating to support the recycling program, saying #TheRootRecycles is a "glue" to bring the community together. The bar goes through a large volume of bottles and cans, and he likes having an approachable option for regular collections of the material.
In addition to their mission of sustainability and protecting the environment, there is another goal through #TheRootRecycles. As they collect cans, Nicholson hopes to create enough "buzz" through a marketing campaign to attract the attention of the Coca-Cola Company. Since there is an old Coca-Cola advertisement painted on the side of The Root building, he would like to see it restored through the company's ghost sign restoration program.
Morrissey has been inspired to see the support from local businesses and community members.
"We wanted this to be bigger than ourselves," she said. "Recycling, sustainability, cleaning up our planet, collaborating on something — all of that is bigger than an individual, a business, even a community. Anyone can get behind something like that, so to be able to help create that has been a blessing, really."
