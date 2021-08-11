NEW ALBANY — Forty-three New Albany businesses will receive a sum total of $423,750 in grant money that was awarded at a New Albany Redevelopment Commission meeting on Tuesday.
The commission combined $250,000 from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) and $173,750 from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to create the OCRA/ARP Small Business Grant Award.
The commission voted to add money from ARP to the OCRA grant in July to match the exact number of funds that each business sought. Businesses could apply for up to $10,000, and all but two companies applied for, and received, the maximum amount.
“It was critically important to meet the needs of all who applied,” NARC Vice President Adam Dickey said.
Dickey said that the commission knew that there was going to be financial need among smaller New Albany businesses because of shutdowns in the last year and using funds from ARP gave them the opportunity to help more businesses.
“We’ve dedicated ourselves to make sure these dollars are used for rescue and recovery,” Dickey said.
Ami Jo Romig and her daughter Christian Johnson own The Odd Shop, one of the recipients of the grant, and are excited to have the extra money for rent and renovations.
The owners felt their second hand store was too small where it was located on Bank Street at the start of the pandemic and, worried about passing the virus on to family, closed the doors even before the mandated shutdown.
Months into the pandemic, Romig and Johnson made the decision to move to a more spacious location on 155 E Main St. And while the new building is larger, so are the rent and utility bills.
“We’d like to have money in the bank just so we know the bills are covered,” Romig said. “It’s nice to have that little cushion there.”
The two are also hoping to use some of the grant money to finish renovations that will open up the second floor and the back porch area for business.
The companies that received funding include: 812 Vintage, Aladdin’s Cafe, Aladdin’s Mediterranean Catering, Bliss Travel, Blown, Boomtown Kitchen, La Brocca (Bella Roma), Bud’s In Bloom Floral and Gift, The Calumet Club, La Catrina, DB Productions, Dehoney Travel, Dew Drops, Dress and Dwell, Exclusively Grand, EH Marketing, The Elderberry Co, Eureka Stuff for Guys, Floyd County Brewing Company, Him Gentleman's Boutique, History Etc., Hollyology Beauty House, House of K Boutique, Jermaine Parrish (Smart Cutters), Kentuckiana Music Center, Mane Alley Color and Extension Bar, Mariposa Consignments, MESA Collaborative Kitchen, MESA Kids Cooking School, Mimo Pizzeria, Regalo, Seeds and Greens Market and Deli, Sew Fitting, Smokin’ Frank’s BBQ, The Starks Foundation (Fun in a Bun), StoneWater Acupuncture and Chiropractic, Strandz Salon and Threads Boutique, Uncommon Cups and Cones, United Dynamic, Uptown Art NA, Wimsatt Soap Company and Yellow Ribbon Insurance.
