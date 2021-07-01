NEW ALBANY — Local businesses are partnering to present a Fourth of July weekend market in New Albany.
Corrao Shoes & Repair and The Odd Shop are hosting the Independence Flea On Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 and July 4.
The market will take place at 918 E. Market St. in the parking lot of Corrao at E. 10th and Market streets.
The event will feature new and vintage clothing, furniture, home goods, records, collectibles and more from independent businesses.
Organizer Marcey Wisman, a partner with Corrao, said the Independence Flea on Market will be a “fun little event.”
“It’s going to be the whole parking lot, and we’ve talked to a few other people — if you want to come set up, it’s just a neighborhood thing. We want to be part of the community,” she said.
In addition to Corrao and The Odd Shop, Raven’s Roost Boutique of downtown New Albany will be set up.
Wisman said Corrao will have a selection of shoes at the market, including pairs marked down to $5.
Carrao has the “perfect space” for the market, Wisman said.
“We don’t have to close any streets or do any of that, and the gentleman who owns the lot across the street said if we need to expand over to there, we can,” she said.
Wisman said the flea market could become a yearly event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.