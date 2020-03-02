NEW ALBANY — An abandoned gas station can become an eyesore if left alone in a neighborhood for too long.
Such is the case for the several former fill-up spots throughout Clark and Floyd counties. They can be found everywhere from 10th Street in Jeffersonville to Main Street in New Albany.
In fact, numerous major thoroughfares in New Albany are lined with pumps from the past, including Grant Line Road, Charlestown Road and Spring Street. The last of those three, however, will soon be no more.
At last week’s New Albany Redevelopment Commission meeting, purchase agreements were announced for two properties along Spring Street, near its transition into Brown’s Station Way.
The more expensive of the two is at 2202 E. Spring St., where the remnants of a station stand. The spot was purchased for roughly $240,000. Discussions among members of the board at the meeting point to this total being the average of two appraisals on the property.
“The ultimate goal is to remove the gas station and put three or four new houses,” redevelopment director Josh Staten said at the meeting. “It’ll really dress up the new gateway. It’ll really help an area of Spring Street that’s hurting a little bit.”
At-large New Albany City Council member Jason Applegate, who also sits on the redevelopment commission, said that even though the surface still holds several elements of a gas station, that’s not the case underground. The tanks that previously were underneath the gas pumps are no longer there.
“The tanks are out, but there’s still some ground testing that we’ve got to do to figure out exactly what the best option is,” Applegate said. “To get rid of that old gas station with the tanks already removed, that’s going to be nice.”
What makes the nabbing of the gas station even more exciting, Applegate added, is that the city also purchased the property almost directly across the street from it.
At an average appraisal price of $132,500, the city plans to take hold of and demolish the two-story building at 2201 E. Spring St. The structure occupies a pie-shaped lot, with a large sign that offers massage and eyelash extension services from past tenants still hovering above the road.
According to Staten at the meeting, a phase I study has been conducted, identifying no cause for immediate concern.
The next steps could be transforming the lot into greenspace, what Applegate referred to as a pocket park. But he isn’t ruling out the possibility of the city making infrastructure alterations around the oddly-shaped intersection in the future.
The likelihood of the latter eventually happening is amplified by Clarksville’s plans to change traffic patterns on Brown’s Station Way, along with the development of old Clarksville a few miles away.
“Especially with what Clarksville is doing and how traffic comes into our city,” Applegate said. “After all is said and done, I think that is a very valuable piece of property. Beautify it now, with the potential of looking down the road and altering it.”
Applegate compared the two properties to goal posts delineating the entrance into New Albany from Clarksville. That gateway will become increasingly important over the years, for reasons driven by Clarksville’s rebirth efforts to the Sherman Minton Bridge repair process.
Officials are currently examining how that area can be revived to best serve the future of the city, but they’re still in the very early stages.
“With that property, along with those down the street at Rite Aid and the old [Dairy Queen], there’s a lot of opportunity,” Applegate said.
