NEW ALBANY — Harvest Homecoming kicked off its booth days Thursday with hundreds of people and numerous booths filling Downtown New Albany.
Though Thursday started with slight rain and gradually worked into warmer weather, the streets filled up quickly with businesses, families and groups of friends when the event opened at noon.
“We were concerned about the rain Wednesday night for setup but it stayed away, and we were able to have a successful setup,” Harvest Homecoming President Beth White said. “The booth vendors have been very happy with the outcome today, with the no rain and folks coming down and buying products.”
Some of the businesses lining the street have been a part of the fall festivities for over a decade, while others are attending the event for the first time.
J. Nicolle Salon and Spa opened in New Albany in 2012 and has had a booth at Harvest Homecoming since. Massage therapist Leah Ferraro has been with the company since the year it opened and was waiting to greet customers in the salon's booth.
“At first it was a little difficult,” Ferraro said of the event, because they used to run the booth and regular store service at the same time. Now, the salon limits their services on harvest days and ensures clients are aware of the change in parking.
“The booth has been amazing. We’ve received so many guests and clients throughout the years, and honestly have built our book a lot through that,” Ferraro said, “Then we see a big uprise probably like two to six months afterwards because we always do bounce-back cards, like for free services and coupons for stuff off.”
Ferraro said that her favorite part of the event is being able to talk to new people and get more clients for the massage therapy component of the business.
While some businesses faced the challenge of juggling a brick and mortar store and a booth during the season, the event is a main source of sales for others.
For 20 years Jeffersonville’s Nancy McGee sets up her TJW Giftshop at Harvest Homecoming and sells her seasonal-themed ceramics and aprons. McGee said she creates her work out of her house with her own moulds and kilns and sells quite a bit of her product at the festival.
Many of McGee’s products light up, and she has them plugged in all around her tent. She said because of the lights she sells most of those ceramics when it gets darker.
Allie and John Dunn made their debut at Harvest Homecoming this year by introducing their fairly new coffee and plant shop, Cultivator Coffee, on Spring Street. Having just opened the business in June, the couple is looking to get exposure at the festival but also to get to know the community.
“We’re just happy to meet people in the community, not just to get our name out there but also just to serve the community and just be a little bit more a part of New Albany,” John Dunn said.
Along with the booths and vendors, the rest of the Harvest Homecoming weekend will consist of live entertainment, movies, food trucks and beverages.
On Friday, there will be a showing of Hocus Pocus and Little Rascals at the New Albany Amphitheater. The event is free and free popcorn will be provided. Friday will also offer live entertainment at the Samtec Cares Family stage on State and Market streets.
Saturday’s activities will include live entertainment on the Samtec Cares Family stage, as well as live performances from The Skinny and The Mad Taxpayers at the amphitheater, among other events.
