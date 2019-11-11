NEW ALBANY — For Vietnam veteran Jim Dexter, Monday was a day of deep significance as he reflected upon the legacy of the men and women who have served in the country's armed forces. Veterans Day isn't just a federal holiday for American veterans, he said — it's a day of remembrance and honor.
"It's one day a year, Veterans Day," he said. "It should be every day."
Dexter, who serves as commander of New Albany's Veterans of Foreign Wars Hobart Beach Post 1693, was one of the speakers at Monday's Veterans Day ceremony in New Albany. Post 1693, along with other local veterans organizations and local leaders, participated in the observance at Veterans Plaza on Market Street. The event occurred on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to recognize the time that fighting came to an end on the Western Front at the conclusion of World War I.
"It is a day when all Americans should take time to consider the legacy of freedom and liberty that has passed on to us," Dexter said. "It is a day to think about the awesome responsibilities that is ours and what it takes to maintain the land of the free, this home of the brave. It is a day to remember the generations of patriots who have bravely shouldered the burden of many. They serve because they know it is necessary for the greater good. Now, more than ever, it’s important that we take time to thank the men and women who selflessly sacrificed to serve in our armed forces."
Dexter served in the Marines during the Vietnam War, and on Monday, he was thinking of his fellow Vietnam veterans.
"All of the Vietnam veterans are basically baby boomers, and we're getting older," he said. "I'm 70 years old now. There's probably a lot of Vietnam veterans who couldn't be here today, because we are getting older, and some are suffering from Agent Orange and other illnesses from being in Vietnam."
Floyd Superior Court 3 Judge Maria Granger comes from a family of veterans, and on Monday, she reflected upon the lessons she has learned from the many veterans she has known in her life. Her father, who served in the Marines, taught her the value of teamwork and leadership, she said.
Her stepson, who served in the Army, gave the ultimate sacrifice when he was killed in Iraq in 2006, and it was "that sort of love and devotion for community" that she hoped to convey at Monday's ceremony, she said.
"So when you encounter a veteran and thank him or her for their sacrifice, and they have a moment to pause, ask them why," Granger said. "Woven within their various reasons will be a strong sense of service and patriotic values and a drive to make a better life, not just for themselves or their families, but for all the rest of us, too. This is part of why we hold veterans in such high esteem and crave to know their stories of courage and bravery and heroism and never to forget them."
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan expressed the "warmest and best wishes" to all Americans who are serving or have served in the U.S. military.
"We admire you for your bravery and your patriotism and respect you and your sense of duty to protect all Americans and acknowledge the many sacrifices you made to keep our country strong and free," he said. "Today is our day to show appreciation for those who have done the hard and sacred work of the American soldier. Here in New Albany, we do so with pride, and we wish all American veterans a happy and safe holiday."
State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, said it is a privilege to recognize the service and sacrifice of the country's veterans, and emphasized the importance of "fighting alongside them as they continue their individual battles on the home front."
"Our veterans offered unlimited sacrifice, and we owe them unlimited gratitude," he said.
