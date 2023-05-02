NEW ALBANY – A New Albany chiropractor is facing a misdemeanor charge after police said a patient accused him of touching her genitals during a chiropractic adjustment.
Joshua Moll is facing a misdemeanor for battery in connection to events that allegedly occurred at his office, 1st Choice Health and Wellness on State Street in New Albany, in January.
According to the probable cause affidavit the victim told police she’d attended three appointments with Moll. The first appointment was routine, but she said during the second appointment he moved his hands slightly up her buttocks while he was massaging her legs.
She said she felt uncomfortable, but since Moll is a chiropractor she tried not to think too much about it.
The victim told police that during her third appointment Moll touched her genitals at least two or three times.
When Indiana State Police interviewed Moll six days after the third appointment he initially said he did not touch her genitals, according to court records. Later on in the interview, when ISP again asked Moll if he touched the victim’s genitals, he allegedly changed his answer.
“That may have happened, yes,” Moll said, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Court records indicate Moll’s next court date is scheduled for May 12.
