SOUTHERN INDIANA - Every Wednesday, members of Youth For Christ and Parkway Southern Baptist go door to door to give children a lunch for the day. They deliver food to 400 children and teens a week.
This started because of the pandemic. The organizations did not know how they were going to get the meals to the children who depended on the food each day. That is when they decided to start delivering the food.
While they deliver the food, they also talk to the children and teens about Jesus.
“We can say not only does Jesus loves you, we love you,” said Jennifer Omerso, YFC’s New Albany campus life site director. “We’re doing this because Jesus loves you; we’re meeting your physical needs because Jesus cares about your physical needs.”
During lockdown they delivered the food to the children and teens who depended on the school for lunch. They gave them sandwiches once a week, but soon after they started delivering food, Dare to Care wanted to help.
Dare to Care wanted to support the church and YFC in delivering food to the children in need. They were able to increase the amount of food the children were getting and make the food more nutritious.
“They (Dare to Care) started providing us with actual meals,” Omerso said. “Sometimes they get these little mini corndogs or sometimes it was Lunchables or even grilled cheese sandwiches.”
Since the begging of delivering lunches, they have only canceled delivery twice. The first time was because of an ice storm and the buses they use were sliding around, and the second time was due to bad storm warnings.
With this resource YFC, the church and Dare to Care is providing, they want to show this is a way that God is providing for people who need it.
“God loves you, he wants to provide for you, here’s a way he’s providing,” Omerso said. “We go to their actual houses and from that we’ve had some pretty amazing friendships and relationships built with people.”
Inflation has impacted the number of people who need help getting food. Omerso said that the need for food has increased since the pandemic ended.
“They’re like ‘we’re hurting we need food,’” Osmerso said. “Even though we’re doing 400 lunches for school, we’re running out every week because the need has increased since the pandemic ended.”
