NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council voted on its first and second readings to approve the 2024 budget, which includes full funding for the city's animal shelter.
On Thursday, the majority of the city council voted in favor of the combined $45 million budget. The New Albany City Council will consider adopting the budget on a third and final reading at the Sept. 21 meeting.
The council voted 6-3 to approve the $32 million general fund budget, which includes $744,458 for the animal shelter fund. This budget was approved after disagreements among the council about how much to allocate to the animal shelter after Floyd County is no longer included in the shelter's operations.
The New Albany City Council voted in June to end the interlocal agreement with Floyd County for the joint operation of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter following a long dispute over funding. The agreement will expire on Dec. 31.
New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate voted in favor of the proposed general fund budget. He feels it is "in line where everything should be from a budget standpoint."
He feels that "we were always just barely funding" the animal shelter in the past, and he feels the budgeted amount for 2024 is a "fair number."
"My thought process is that we will be able to keep the level of service and then really evaluate where we can be at...," Applegate said.
Floyd County officials have not yet officially determined the next steps for following the end of the interlocal agreement. The Floyd County Commissioners sent out a request for proposals for animal control in August, and Sept. 1 was the deadline for agencies to respond.
Al Knable, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, told the News and Tribune on Thursday that there was one response to the RFP, but the New Albany animal shelter did not respond.
He said the commissioners are in negotiations with the agency that responded, which has not yet been publicly announced.
FUNDING DEBATE
At Thursday's meeting, several city council members voiced concerns that the animal shelter budget was not decreased despite Floyd County no longer being included in the operations.
New Albany City Councilman Scott Blair voted against the general fund budget. He said he would prefer to prioritize fire and police funding in the budget and decrease the animal shelter budget in accordance with the removal of the county services.
"It seems like, OK, we know the animal shelter was a joint shelter, we were providing the service to the county — there should be a reduction of some sort because we're not providing that service that we were previously, and then you start from that level," he said. "To me, when we broke that contract, that should have been the first thing that they thought of."
He moved to decrease the animal shelter budget by 53%, or $394,500, and use that money toward the purchase of a new fire truck, but his motion was denied with a 7-2 vote.
Blair said he also would like to see more money allocated for expenses such as street paving, sidewalk repairs and 911 communication software.
New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner, who also voted against the general fund budget, expressed concerns about the amount in the proposed animal shelter fund, saying he feels "something has to be reduced."
He compared the city's proposed animal shelter budget with the Jeffersonville Animal Shelter's, noting that New Albany's budget for the shelter is similar to Jeffersonville's despite having a much smaller population.
"[The Jeffersonville Animal Shelter] basically serves all of Clark County," he said. "Clark County is a 122,738 population. The City of New Albany's population is 37,400. So their budget [in Jeffersonville] is just $860,000. We're at $744,000. Now, they also operate four offices in Clark County."
Like Blair, Turner said he would like to see additional money budgeted for the fire department.
Stefanie Griffith, a New Albany City Council member, also voted against the general fund budget, noting that she would have preferred to see more changes to the budget since the council's work sessions.
She also echoed the concerns about the amount allocated in the animal shelter budget, and she would like to see at least a 25% decrease. A motion for a 25% decrease in the shelter budget was also denied with a 6-3 vote.
New Albany City Councilman Adam Dickey said animal shelter funding is not just an animal issue, but it's also a "human issue." He noted that salaries are the biggest line item in the animal shelter budget, and he questioned what positions Blair would specifically like to see cut from the shelter.
"I don't want to have an inability to get a dangerous animal, a dangerous dog, because we [removed] essentially the animal control officer," he said. "I don't want to belittle the staff into thinking that they're not valued by this city, because they do an invaluable service. Anyone who's dealt with a dangerous dog or another dangerous animal — that's a people problem, not just an animal."
Dickey feels that without the joint operation with the county, the city will be able to "focus and tool our services to better fit the needs of our city and our citizens."
"I'm looking at this as an opportunity," he said. "Every time that we've had a situation where we're dealing with a breakup from the county, we've been able to improve the service of whatever department it was in this city. Our parks [are] a great example of that."
The proposed 2024 budget also includes a 2% pay increase for non-bargaining city employees and a 2% pay increase for elected officials.
PICKLEBALL DEVELOPMENT
At Thursday's meeting, the New Albany City Council voted unanimously on the first and second readings to approve a zoning request by a developer to allow for the development of a pickleball club and event center at 1902 Corydon Pike.
If the council gives final approval to the request, it will allow for the property to be changed to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning designation. The planned development will be at the site of the former Corydon Pike School.
Thomas O’Neill of Mile 99 LLC requested the zoning change. The project will include a standalone pickleball facility and the use of the old school for an event center.
