NEW ALBANY — Salary increases for City of New Albany employees were among the items approved Thursday with the adoption of next year's budget.
The New Albany City Council unanimously voted to adopt the city's 2020 budget and salary ordinances at Thursday's meeting. The council presented a public hearing 15 minutes prior to its regular meeting, but no one attended to express their opinions. The council approved a general fund budget of $28,281,878 for next year.
The approved salary ordinance includes an overall pay increase of 2 percent for city employees. Some employees might see larger increases during the year based on performance, but that decision is up to department heads.
Public safety makes up the largest portions of the general fund budget, which includes salary increases within the departments, Council President Scott Blair said since the police and fire departments go through collective bargaining, the city budgets for salary increases across the board.
The 2020 police budget is $8,895,592, and the fire budget is $10,326,172.
"The major components of a lot of our budget are public safety — police and fire," New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said. "They take a substantial amount of the budget, but it's also the major component we want to ensure is properly funded every year, and that's a big part of the budget if you take a good look at it, you'll see public safety is always a focus — making sure that they get what they need, that they have a proper staff and those kinds of things."
In the next few days, the budget will be submitted to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) for approval. The deadline to submit budgets to the DLGF is Nov. 4.
"We've pretty consistently tried to make sure the employees stayed with inflation, so each year under Mayor Gahan, we've done a 2 percent raise for the employees and the staff, which helps us complete and keep them here working for us," Gibson said. "They are very valuable employees and we don't want to lose them."
Gibson said next year's budget generally remains consistent with budgets from recent years.
"There's always a slight general increase, but it's nothing substantial," he said. "It does have gradual growth, just like everything does, but it's pretty similar percentage-wise to what it's broken down to in the past."
Blair said paving is one of the most substantial items in the 2020 budget. At the last meeting, the council amended the proposed budget to include an additional $1 million for street paving, bringing the budget to a total of $4 million for paving.
"That's probably the biggest addition or biggest change to the budget," Blair said. "It will just be the regular milling and paving of residential streets...It will be about the same as what we are doing this year — we put about $4 million in paving this year for resurfacing streets, and next year, we'll do about the same amount of road work and paving. The good thing is that we have it budgeted upfront so that we can send out the bids and our street department knows how much we have to work with."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.