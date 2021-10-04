NEW ALBANY — The city council almost unanimously voted to approve the first and second readings of the 2022 budgets at Monday’s meeting, as well as approving an annexation and tax abatement for a senior living facility.
The non-reverting budget was approved 8-1 for a total of a little over $1.9 million.
The general fund and all other budgets were also approved 8-1 for nearly $30 million for 2022.
The council also discussed where it could reallocate funding to address the need for more ambulances in the city. Council member Josh Turner said during the meeting that he made several suggestions on where money could be cut in the budget for Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Turner was the lone no vote against the general fund because he would like to see more support for EMS although other council members did share the concern for obtaining more ambulance support in the city.
The council also voted to approve the salaries for non-bargaining employees as well as for elected officials.
The council also annexed land on 4917 Grant Line Road, which was followed by the approval of making the land an economic revitalization area and real property tax abatements for the senior living facility that will be built there.
Patoka Capital, which will be putting in the senior living facility, was approved for a 10-year tax abatement, meaning that by year 10 it will be paying a regular amount of taxes on the property.
Council members Turner and Scott Blair both voted no against the tax abatements.
Blair noted that tax abatements are typically given to manufacturers and it is new to do so for a senior living facility, which he said was not much different from other housing projects they have approved as a council.
Council member Jason Applegate noted that though it may seem residential in that seniors will be living there, it will also be bringing in 42 jobs that would not be typical of a residential property.
“They really took a good look at this property to what makes this facility work. And how not to just put something there but how to make it a first class facility that is going to care for our elderly,” Applegate said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.