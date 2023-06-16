NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany is proceeding with plans for a designated outdoor refreshment area.
At Thursday's meeting, the New Albany City Council unanimously approved the formation of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with multiple amendments from the original proposal.
Following review by a committee, the council voted 8-0 on the ordinance on the third and final reading. Council member Deanna McLaughlin was absent from Thursday's meeting.
The establishment of the DORA will require approval by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission before it can go into effect.
If it receives final approval from the state commission, the ordinance will allow people to buy alcoholic drinks and carry them outdoors in parts of downtown New Albany. The city's action follows a new state law that allows for the creation of DORAs.
The law goes into effect July 1, and it will loosen some of Indiana's open container laws within the designated areas.
The New Albany City Council spent several hours at Thursday's meeting reviewing and tweaking the ordinance.
The DORA's boundaries have been scaled back from earlier plans, and the city changed the ordinance to reduce the number of drinks allowed to be carried out of an establishment from two drinks to one.
The amended ordinance allows people to carry drinks outside in the DORA from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. In the previous proposal, the hours would have gone until 1 a.m.
New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate said an amended version of the ordinance received a favorable recommendation from the council committee, and the ordinance went through further changes at Thursday's meeting. He served as chair of the committee.
Applegate previously told the News and Tribune that the DORA is “a good fit for our area" that will complement the walkability of downtown New Albany.
New Albany City Council President Jenny Collier notes that church properties are excluded from the DORA, and the boundaries have been changed to include businesses such as Israel's Delicias De Mexico Gourmet and J&B Magic Shop & Theatre on Spring Street. The council also extended the boundary to include the VFW Post on E. 5th Street.
The council decided to leave out areas that were originally part of the plan, including the west riverfront area on Main Street. The adopted boundaries will end around the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Council members noted that the DORA could be expanded at a later date.
"I think the smaller we do it, we can control it, see what it does," New Albany Councilman David Aebersold said. "If it does a great job, we can always push it over two blocks here, six blocks there, wherever."
Turner noted that the proximity of churches would eliminate certain businesses from the DORA unless the churches agree to be a part of the DORA. He said this could exclude businesses such as The Exchange, Parlour and Agave & Rye from participating.
The city council will also create a bipartisan committee to review the DORA six months and 12 months after it goes into effect.
Businesses participating in the DORA will provide special cups for customers to carry outside, and the City of New Albany will provide a logo for these cups.
The City of New Albany will also provide signage to indicate the boundaries of the DORA, and people must stay within these boundaries to consume their beverages.
The city will provide decals for businesses to indicate whether they are participating in the DORA.
Applegate said the city will add extra trash and recycling bins within the DORA "with additional monitoring and collection upon evaluation." The city is looking into expanding its trash pickup schedule for the downtown area to three times a week.
"What we've kind of looked at is that it's going to take us a little bit maybe to find out where these traffic patterns may be, where there might be a group of cups and where we may not have the trash," Applegate said.
New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said that based on conversations with New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, there will likely be some increases in police patrols as the DORA gets started, and as it progresses, the police department will "adjust accordingly."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.