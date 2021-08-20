NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council approved tax abatements for Northwest Ordinance Distilling at Thursday’s meeting with a vote of 8-1.
As the distilled spirits bottling facility invests $49 million in an expansion plan, the real and personal property tax abatements will save it $2.8 million over the next 10 years.
Before the council voted on the tax abatements council member Scott Blair mentioned some concerns the neighborhood near the facility had including noise from trucks loading and unloading and increasing traffic.
Another concern Blair mentioned was testing done in the neighboring creek that found iron in the creek that was creating an odor and discoloration. Blair said that the iron was coming from the property that Northwest Ordinance Distilling is located on but it was not necessarily traced back to the plant.
The general plant manager for Sazerac, Northwest Ordinance Distilling’s parent company, James Hartman was also at Thursday's meeting and said that the company is looking into the concerns brought up and that he wants to build relationships with the community.
Several council members, including Jennie Collier and Greg Phipps, thanked Northwest Ordinance Distilling for investing in New Albany and for being willing to be a good community partner.
Council member Josh Turner was the only one not in favor of the tax abatements.
“Tax abatements really should be just for attracting new business. At this point in time we have a very successful business,” he said. “They don't need a tax incentive to create growth.”
Turner said that while he thought the company asking for an abatement was sensible, they will have a natural growth that should act as an incentive.
“They have to grow to continue to make money and be profitable. I don't think a tax abatement is a good idea because they're going to become profitable on the backs of taxpayers,” Turner said.
