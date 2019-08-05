NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council held a 2020 budget workshop Monday to get preliminary revenue numbers and budgets from various city departments. Another workshop, which will deal with police, fire and parks department budgets, will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 15 before the next council meeting.
The 2020 general fund revenue is expected to be around $28 million, according to city attorney Shane Gibson. He told council members he will have riverboat and Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT) revenue projections at the Aug. 15 work session.
Gibson went through several city department budgets with the council members which included: mayor, city controller, city clerk, city attorney, flood control, building, motor vehicle/local roads and streets and weights and measures during the workshop.
There is a 2 percent pay increase for city employees built into the 2020 budget. Some employees may see a bigger increase during the year due to performance, which will be up to each department head.
One item council members said they would like to see changed is how they handle requests from non-profits looking for donations. Currently a non-profit or charitable organization will attend a council meeting, make a request and if granted, that money will come out of EDIT or riverboat accounts. Moving forward, some council members said they would like to see a set amount budgeted each year for non-profits.
"I would like to put the money up ahead of time," First District Councilman Dan Coffey said.
Councilman Dr. Al Knable said he would like to see the council have a form for non-profits to complete when asking for money. He said that would give council members time to review the request being made. He said a deadline for requests could also be established by the council.
"Maybe we could ask them to have it in by April. Give them a deadline," he said.
Council members also asked Gibson to provide a breakdown of 2018 revenue and costs associated with the River Run Family Water Park.
The first and second reading of the budget and salary ordinance must be read at the Sept. 5 council meeting. A public hearing to discuss the budget is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 6:45 prior to the council meeting at 7 p.m. where the third reading and adoption of the 2020 budget and salary ordinance will take place. The budget must be submitted to the Department of Local Government Finance on Nov. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.