NEW ALBANY — As the city prepares to move into a new year, members of New Albany City Council have taken an opportunity to gauge the concerns of their constituents.
At Thursday's council meeting, members presented information gathered from informal and conversational surveys they conducted in their districts.
Major concerns from each of the six individual districts and four at-large spots were tallied to paint a better picture of concerns that are common throughout the city. The findings were then compiled together in a point system, with council president Scott Blair — who represents District 6 — noting that they will be presented to Mayor Jeff Gahan and the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety.
“The timing's good, because it’ll still be fresh in our minds," Blair said of the effort. "Next year, we’ll set committees and priorities."
SAFETY ON THE ROADS
Leading the way as a top concern was dangerous driving, which was listed as a major priority in seven of the 10 council slots.
Council members reported speeding and running stop signs as prominent issues they heard while going door to door. District 2 council member Bob Caesar said this is especially true in residential areas and neighborhoods.
"That’s where the real problem is," he said. "Even in downtown neighborhoods along Elm Street and Oak Street, people are just driving way too fast through there. Neighbors are complaining about that."
To address this issue, Blair said the council has a variety of options for effecting change. Avenues include appropriating more money for traffic control officers and spurring collaboration between city officials.
"We can get a committee and work together with the police and street department, which can help with the traffic situation," Blair said. "That can result in things like speed tables, putting flashing lights on stop signs and putting up speed radars on streets. That’s done a really good job on McDonald Lane."
Factoring into the overall dangerous driving — though not among the leading concerns — were traffic congestion and road construction, which had two points each.
With the growth of the population along with work being done on roads in different sections of the city, overall traffic has increased. Caesar pointed out two types of traffic — commuter and consumer.
Commuter traffic consists of drivers coming to and from work, while consumer traffic is due to people running assorted errands. The latter is affected by and, perhaps, affects the traffic situation the most, Caesar said.
Unlike commutes, trips out on the town can't always be planned out well.
"When you run around picking up different things, you don’t know how long it's going to take," Caesar said. "A lot of times, people don’t want to have to wait at stop lights, and sometimes you can kind of get yourself in a rush.”
In order to trim time off of their trips, Caesar said drivers will cut through residential neighborhoods that wouldn't otherwise see thru traffic, often doing so at dangerous speeds. Solving the situation will be tough, he said.
Speed limits have been lowered in many neighborhoods, but other things like increased police presence, signage, speed bumps and prominent lines marking stop signs could help.
"It’s a sticky wicket to really discourage people from taking all of these cut-throughs around town," Caesar said. "It’s something we need to convince people to not do. Most of the time, you’re not really cutting down time, even though you think you are.”
OUTDATED INFRASTRUCTURE
Repairing sidewalks and streets was tied for second on the list of concerns, with five points.
Over the course of the next year or so, District 4 council member Pat McLaughlin said the city already has plans to address many of those issues.
“Infrastructure situations like paving and sidewalks is probably going to be addressed next year," he said. "I think this administration is going to have the most aggressive plan for paving and restoration that we’ve done in years. A lot of it will go on sporadically in different places.”
Not far behind at four points was drainage, making the the overall issue of infrastructure a leading priority.
Residents from numerous areas of the city have raised concerns about flooding issues. As the city has developed, this problem has become amplified, with some neighborhoods worrying that stormwater runoff issues will grow as more impervious surfaces are installed.
"It’s causing a lot of damages to property," Blair said.
While those in charge of planning can help alleviate the issue by ensuring developments won't negatively impact surrounding areas, Blair said an aging infrastructure is contributing to the problem as well.
Many of the city's drainage components have become worn down and outdated as years have passed.
"The drains aren’t large enough, and it’s not good enough to carry the water away now," Blair said. "We’re going to have find a system that can move water away better. Infrastructure wears out. We need to improve it."
ENFORCING CITY ORDINANCES
Like sidewalk and street repairs, code enforcement had five points in the final tally.
The biggest issue seen around the city under the umbrella of code enforcement was property maintenance. Some residents reported neighbors leaving an unacceptable amount of items outside of homes, not cutting their grass, or parking vehicles in inappropriate areas, like yards.
“People are just accumulating junk in their yards," Blair said. "It’s obviously a health hazard, and it’s unsightly."
Caesar said he and his colleagues have long-hoped to clean up areas around the city. The problem, however, is that while ordinances outline rules for the city, enforcement can only go so far in many situations.
Rather than relying on traditional enforcement avenues, Caesar said there are ways neighborhoods can come together and take care of such problems themselves before they happen — forming neighborhood associations. These groups can help promote pride and ownership among neighbors, thus resulting in more concerted efforts to the maintain all the properties within an area.
"I would encourage that for all neighborhoods," he said. "It brings the community closer together. That helps get people to really know their neighbors. It usually earns them a lot more respect from each other when you have those associations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.