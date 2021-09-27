NEW ALBANY — The city council shared differing views on whether the elected body should get raises at its budget meetings this month, and the idea was tabled until the year before the next election.
The idea was initially brought up by City Attorney Shane Gibson at the first budget meeting on Sept. 1 while discussing the budget for the city council itself. The idea was brought up again at the final budget meeting on Sept. 22, by council member Al Knable to ensure that there were not substantial raises for the council in the budget.
In 2020, the salary of the New Albany City Council was $10,387 for regular members, $10,612 for vice president and $10,999 for president. While the council might see a slight increase in salary in the upcoming year, it is only to account for the cost of living.
Council president Greg Phipps said that he thinks a raise would be appropriate for the next election year because in his almost 10 years on a council they have never accepted a raise, which means the salaries are lower than in other communities.
In Jeffersonville, for example, the salary of the city council in 2020 was $15,000 for regular members and $16,999 for the president.
New Albany City Council member Al Knable said that he does not necessarily agree that New Albany needs to keep up with other communities in this aspect, because the city does not have a lot of the same things that those communities do.
“We don’t keep up with other communities in every other regard,” Knable said, “I think [the salary is] fine where it is for the work that the council does.”
Knable and council member Josh Turner both noted that another reason they do not believe a raise would be appropriate this year is because they gave up the responsibility of allocating American Rescue Plan funds to the city’s redevelopment commission.
“We’ve given up our responsibilities as a council,” Turner said, referring to the ARP funds, “With us giving responsibilities away, I don’t really see how we’ve earned a raise.”
Turner and Knable also shared similar views that working for the council is a part-time job and a raise would not be appropriate.
“To me it just seems, it’s a form of public service, it’s not an occupation,” Knable said.
At the first budget meeting, Phipps said that even though he believes all of the council is there for the service aspect he still thinks that a raise would be appropriate.
"We don't seem to pick out other occupations and say that they should be content because they're serving the community," Phipps said at the meeting.
