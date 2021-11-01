NEW ALBANY — New Albany City Council met in person Monday for the first time since early 2020 at the new city hall building and approved two ordinances.
A Planned Unit Development (PUD) ordinance was approved for Christian Brothers Automotive, who plan to use the land at 4606 Charlestown Road for an automotive service and repair center. The PUD was given a favorable recommendation by the city’s plan commission.
The council voted 8-1 to approve the second reading of the ordinance, with council member Josh Turner voting no because the council had not received the meeting minutes from the plan commission’s decision. Turner did note that his opinion might change at the next reading upon receiving a copy of the plan commission minutes.
Along with the PUD ordinance approval, the council also voted unanimously to approve the ordinance for a voluntary annexation petition from Arbor Place Apartments, LLC, as well as to approve the fiscal plan for the annexation.
The petition asked for 2.946 acres of land at 4011 Green Valley Road to be annexed into the city. The attorney for the owners of the land said Monday night that the company’s plan is to add two buildings on the property, both would be two stories and would match the aesthetics of the current apartment complex.
Before the council members took their first vote in their new chambers, there was both an invocation blessing the room and the posting of colors by the color guard.
Various council members took their opportunity at the beginning of the meeting to thank those involved in completing the new building.
Council member Al Knable noted that the new room seemed a bit more regal than the previous council chambers that were full of folding chairs.
“I want to thank the people of New Albany who are going to be paying for this as well,” Knable said Monday, “This is a grand setting, it’s almost like a courtroom, and I hope it doesn’t intimidate people. It’s the people’s chamber.”
The public entrance to the building, which is at 142 E. Main, is on the side facing the Ohio River. The building houses the mayor’s office and other city departments, and it features the new city council chambers as well as other meeting spaces.
The New Albany City Council voted 5-4 in 2018 to purchase the historic building for an annual cost of $570,000 over 15 years. By the 16th year, the city will officially own the building.
The historic building has served many purposes since it was built in the 1850s, including businesses such as a flour mill, a funeral home, shirt factory and the Reisz Furniture Warehouse Store. It remained vacant for decades until the city chose to rehabilitate the space.
Brandon Denton, co-founder of Denton Floyd Real Estate group, said at the opening of the building in mid-September that he views the new city hall as a “great welcoming beacon to New Albany’s riverfront and also to the City of New Albany itself.”
“Today, we’re here to celebrate this beacon, which represents the welcome transformation of an endangered historic landmark,” he said of the building his company rebuilt and restored.
“What once was a decaying eyesore in downtown New Albany that many were calling to have demolished is now a beautifully-restored community asset that will represent the home of city hall for many, many decades to come.”
Denton said it was “not an easy road” to transform the building. He noted some of the challenges the team encountered during the restoration project, including structural issues such as crumbling walls, foundational issues, sunken floors and rotten support beams.
He said the team was able to resolve those issues, noting “this building is now one of the most structurally sound and safe buildings that we’ve ever constructed.”
The city hall features the building’s original exposed brick walls, 100-year-old wooden support beams and large windows, as well as a glass elevator tower that provides a “wonderful view of the Ohio River,” Denton said.
“Our team’s goal with this project was not only to preserve as much historic integrity of the building’s original architecture and amenities and features but to also create a modern, efficient, Class A office building that will stand the test of time,” he said.
