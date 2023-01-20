NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany will move forward with plans to build a new police headquarters.
The New Albany City Council voted 6-2 to approve the $12.6 million project on the third and final reading at Thursday's meeting. The project will move the New Albany Police Department from the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center to a standalone headquarters to be built at West Spring Street and Scribner Drive in downtown New Albany.
The city now shares the county-owned Criminal Justice Center with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
In a Thursday news release, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan touted the city's plans to build the new facility.
“This new, standalone police station will save tax dollars from being thrown away on rent, will increase our ability to attract and retain new police officers, will improve our training and education capabilities and will make New Albany even safer,” Gahan said.
According to the news release, the building of the new headquarters will not involve any new tax increases for New Albany residents.
The ordinance approved at Thursday's meeting allows the city to enter an agreement with the New Albany Building Authority, an organization created by the council in December to manage financing and construction of the headquarters.
The finance package includes the issuance of no more than $9 million in lease rental revenue bonds to fund the project.
In addition, $2 million comes from the city's general fund, and the ordinance asks the New Albany Redevelopment Commission to approve $2 million from American Rescue Plan funding.
Of the $2 million from the general fund, $1 million comes from payment in lieu of taxes from New Albany's sewer utility, and the other $1 million is from the city's surplus funding.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey has repeatedly spoken in favor of the project and described a need for a new facility. Expanded storage space, an improved training facility and a room for mental health services are among the plans for the new building.
City Councilman Jason Applegate said the project has been reviewed and discussed by the New Albany Redevelopment Commission, New Albany Planning and Zoning and the city council's police and budget/finance committees. He emphasizes that the plan was selected as the "No. 1" option.
"The time is now to make the best decision," Applegate said.
He touted the benefits of the city eventually owning its police headquarters instead of renting.
Council members Scott Blair and Josh Turner were the only ones to vote against the ordinance to proceed with the police headquarters. Both members requested to table the measure, but the motion was rejected by the majority of the council.
Blair said he sees the need for a new police facility, noting that the current facility is crowded and outdated. However, he is concerned about the "expensive proposal" presented to the city council.
He projects that the project cost will total more than $17 million when accounting for interest. He dislikes the route of using sewer funds, saying "we're taking this out of different bucket than we should."
"We have 21% of our sewer users that live in the fringe areas, they live outside New Albany," he said. "Those people, we're requiring to pay for this police station through the sewer, and they're not getting any services rendered for this. It's tax without representation."
Blair asked the council to explore alternatives before moving forward with the project.
"We owe it to the taxpayers," he said. "We are the stewards of the taxpayers' money, and that's why we were elected — to look at improving our spending and making sure we do our due diligence..."
New Albany Councilman Adam Dickey said he felt Blair's request to table the ordinance was "disingenuous to the work that's gone into this." He said the topic has been under discussion since October of 2021, and the city's staff has done "an excellent job looking at alternatives."
"They've done cost analyses, they've done location analyses — I think they have developed a [plan], which assures that we do not have a tax increase or rate increase of any sort and still are able to finance and provide a quality facility for our police officers and public safety in our city," he said.
Turner also criticized the approach of using payment in lieu of taxes from the city's sewer utility, saying the city has an opportunity to reduce sewer rates instead of using the funds to support the police station.
He also voiced concerns about proceeding with the project amid increased costs related to inflation, and he would like to wait until prices go down. He said it is "bad timing."
"I have to do what is right for the people here," Turner said. "I am all right with a police station, but we have to have some options."
