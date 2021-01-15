NEW ALBANY — A strongly worded resolution condemning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be considered by the New Albany City Council when it convenes Thursday.
Councilman Pat McLaughlin, who said he sought feedback from other council members, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey and legal counsel in preparing the measure, is the resolution sponsor.
McLaughlin, a Democrat, said Friday the invasion of the Capitol by protesters who had rallied in Washington, D.C. in support of President Donald Trump was an affront to democracy. Though the violence didn’t occur in New Albany, McLaughlin said it’s important for the council and city to take a stand.
“That’s our building,” McLaughlin said of the Capitol. “That’s our government that’s up there at the pinnacle of it — the basis for which we try to gear other countries for being all-inclusive for voter representation — that has been threatened.”
The resolution references the five people who died as a result of the “unprecedented attack” and adds that “the peaceful transition of power after a free and fair election is essential for a functioning democracy and national stability.”
McLaughlin’s resolution also states that the public has “for too long been mislead into believing that the 2020 election was ‘stolen’ and fraudulent when in fact over 60 lawsuits challenging the results were filed and dismissed as non-meritorious.”
McLaughlin referenced his own experiences working polls before he was elected. He said there are multiple Democrat and Republican poll watchers present on election day to help ensure the voting process is fair and unimpeded.
The resolution cites “unsubstantiated election fraud” claims coupled with “hateful political rhetoric” as reasons for the Jan. 6 attack.
“We took an oath of office to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, and this is our form of doing it,” McLaughlin said.
Councilman Josh Turner, a Republican, said he’s likely to vote in favor of the resolution, but added he would like to see some amendments added to condemn any protest that turns violent.
“I think that not just with the Capitol, but any violence or destruction of property during a protest, or a protest that turns violent, is completely unacceptable,” Turner said.
He added that the issue isn’t directly related to New Albany and he’s concerned that limiting the resolution to just the Capitol attack could cause more division.
“I think that we need to realize that we need to come together as a community and put the party stuff aside,” Turner said Friday.
“If you just step back and think about New Albany and think about your neighbor, you’ll see that we have a lot more in common than this division that we’re seeing in national politics.”
Thursday’s meeting will be held virtually and will begin at 7 p.m. Viewing information and the agenda are typically posted on the New Albany City Clerk’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.