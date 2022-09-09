NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council is encouraging the Indiana Department of Transportation to add sound barriers as part of its Improve 64 project.
On Thursday, the city council unanimously approved a resolution asking INDOT to “strongly consider” installing sound barriers in neighborhoods affected by noise from the interstate.
The resolution was presented by council members Adam Dickey and Al Knable. They both expressed concerns about additional noise that may be caused by INDOT’s planned project, which will involve adding extra travel lanes and reconfiguring interchanges at Interstate 64 and Interstate 265.
“I think what we wanted to do with this resolution is give a little bit of voice to those residents who have had that concern in the past and who continue to have that concern about additional travel lanes," Dickey said.
Council members plan to speak to INDOT representatives about the proposed sound barriers at future public meetings.
The resolution identifies city neighborhoods near the interstate where residents have expressed concerns about high noise levels, including the Wooded Valley, Oakwood, Finchleigh and Glenmill Road areas.
INDOT is proposing a number of changes to I-64 and I-265 to improve safety and reduce congestion. The project will include construction between U.S. 150 and Main Street, including an additional travel lane eastbound and westbound on I-64 spanning from U.S. 150 to Cherry Street.
Additional travel lanes will also be added along I-265 eastbound from I-64 to State Street, and there will be a new travel lane added from I-64 westbound to U.S. 150.
Ramps at the I-64 and I-265 interchange will be reconfigured to allow drivers to exit from the right instead of the left side of the interstate, and a new exit lane will be added.
INDOT has already stated that a noise analysis will be conducted for the project, and a public meeting in the fall will specifically address noise concerns from residents, the News and Tribune previously reported. Dates have not yet been set for future public sessions.
Knable said he repeatedly heard concerns about noise levels from residents over the years, and when INDOT announced plans for new construction with the Improve 64 project, it seemed like the right opportunity to bring up the topic of sound barriers.
“This is something that came up time and time again enough that it stuck in the back of my head that if we ever had an opportunity to make an impact on that, we should do that,” Knable said. “INDOT, I don’t think, was ever going to go back in retrograde (to add sound barriers), but this project is an opportunity to do that.”
Residents told him that the traffic along the interstate creates “low level of constant noise” and “intermittently big spikes of noise” in their neighborhoods. This causes disturbance to their quality of life, and residents told him the noise can make it difficult to sleep, he said.
The traffic is loud, and “it’s only getting louder with the addition of the lanes,” he said.
"The whole goal is to improve the quality of life for people who live with homes that back up to the highway," Knable said.
Construction on the Improve 64 project is expected to start at the end of 2024, and it is projected to last for two years.
