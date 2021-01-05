New Albany City Council members elected a new president and vice president of the body Monday during the first meeting of 2021.
Third District Councilman Greg Phipps was voted in as president, and at-large Councilman Jason Applegate was tabbed as vice president.
Phipps replaces Councilman Bob Caesar as president of the council. He was the only council member who received a nomination for the position.
Phipps was approved by a 6-3 vote with council members Al Knable, Josh Turner and Scott Blair voting against him.
Applegate was approved by a 7-2 count with Turner and Knable voting against.
