NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council could take action this week to fund the building of a new police headquarters.
The council will consider an ordinance at Thursday's meeting to move forward with a project to build a standalone headquarters for the New Albany Police Department.
The proposed ordinance calls for an agreement between the City of New Albany and the recently-formed New Albany Building Corporation. If approved, the action would allow for the appropriation of funds from the city's general fund and the issuance of bonds to fund the $12.6 million project.
The New Albany Police Department shares space at the Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Building in downtown New Albany, and the city is only leasing about 9,000 square feet.
The proposed site of the new police headquarters is at West Spring Street and Scribner Drive. It would provide expanded space for the police department.
New Albany City Councilman Adam Dickey will present the ordinance at the meeting Thursday. The proposed measure involves using $2 million from the city's general fund.
This includes $1 million from the city's surplus funding. It also involves committing $1 million from payment in lieu of taxes from the city's sewer utility.
"As a city-owned utility, they do not pay taxes on any of the infrastructure or property — they give us a payment lieu of that," Dickey said.
The New Albany Redevelopment Commission bought a property in July for the potential police headquarters. Dickey, a redevelopment member, said the commission is also expected to consider $2 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan for the project.
The proposed ordinance would allow for the issuance of $9 million in lease rental revenue bonds by the New Albany Building Corporation to fund the project. The building corporation was established by the city council at its Dec. 15 meeting.
Dickey said he feels the proposed measure is the best option for financing and developing the new headquarters.
"I think overall this is a good package," he said. "It's done responsibly, and at the end of the day, the city will own this facility. "We won't be at the mercy of a landlord [and] having to lease a property."
He believes the proposed site is the right location.
"When you're talking about a police station, you want to make sure you can rapidly [send] your law enforcement force to the various locations in the city," Dickey said. "The location that we're discussing downtown provides a good connection to the interstate, as well as the downtown and the associated sections of the city."
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey told the city council in December that building a larger headquarters for the police department would allow for more storage, better training space and space for mental health services.
“If we do nothing, we’re still in a substandard facility that is aging,” Bailey said at a meeting. “When we have people operating out of what was originally going to be closet space, that’s a problem.”
New Albany City Councilman Josh Turner said he does not support the ordinance as written, and he would like to see the council explore more options.
"At the end of the day, I want to make sure the New Albany police are taken care of, and the New Albany police — they want their own home," he said. "And that's important to me too, but I also need to do what's right by the taxpayers."
Turner said he would support an option involving lower costs. He has concerns about the funding options presented, and he feels it is not the best time to move forward with the construction of a new headquarters due to inflation.
"If we delayed a little while, maybe that's the best thing for all parties involved," he said.
He also would like to see a focus on funding efforts to improve retention and recruitment of police officers.
"If we could cut costs on a new police station and also do the thing that matters most, which is keeping our quality police officers on the streets and getting new ones — that would be a win-win for me."
Dickey said the majority of the city council "agrees beyond a doubt that we need a new facility," and he expects a "pretty favorable response" to the proposed ordinance.
"As a councilman, one of the things I want to make sure is that our city is always a safe and hospitable place," he said. "This makes sure our law enforcement officers have the best possible facility. It allows us to recruit and retain the best officers and to train them appropriately. I think this is the right thing to do if we want to grow and develop and move our city forward."
A public hearing for the ordinance will take place at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at New Albany City Hall, 142 E. Main St. The hearing will be followed by the regular council meeting at 7 p.m.
