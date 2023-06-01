NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council will soon weigh in on the debate over funding for the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter.
The council will consider a resolution on the matter at Monday's meeting. The proposed non-binding resolution calls for the dissolution of the interlocal agreement between the City of New Albany and Floyd County for the animal shelter.
It also calls for the city council to commit to "fully fund" the shelter for the rest of 2023 and the 2024 budget.
In May, the NAFC Animal Control Authority Board issued a recommendation for the city and county to end the agreement and for the City of New Albany to “continue to maintain and provide services related to animal control."
City officials and animal shelter board members have repeatedly expressed concerns about the funding of the shelter, emphasizing that Floyd County has not appropriated funds for 2023 and has outstanding balances due for its share of the animal shelter funding.
An invoice from New Albany City Controller Linda Moeller shows that the City of New Albany is seeking more than $900,000 in back pay and about $400,000 due for the 2023 budget from Floyd County.
The decision whether to end or alter the interlocal agreement would require action from the New Albany mayor and county commissioners.
New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate said the council will consider an ordinance to fund the shelter through the end of the year. The city is the fiscal agent for the shelter.
"We're going to need to appropriate money to get the shelter from here to there or here to the end of the year," he said. "If the county pays, they pay something, and if they don't, they don't, and then we will ultimately look at it and put it in the budget for next year to fully fund the animal shelter."
The proposed resolution states that the Floyd County government is "not in compliance with financial obligations of the interlocal agreement."
County officials say the city has violated the terms of the interlocal agreement by not including Floyd County in the annual budgeting for the animal shelter.
Applegate referenced the financial concerns facing the animal shelter. The NAFC Animal Control Authority Board says the shelter will soon run out of funds for its operations unless more money is appropriated.
"When you're starting to worry about actually having the funds to run the animal shelter and you've just got to wait to see if you have a partner or not — from our side, we can't do that to employees...that's not right," Applegate said.
"We need to make sure that our animals are taken care of, and what we have to do is just do what we can control."
Floyd County Council Vice President Brad Striegel supports dissolving or changing the agreement, and he would like to see the mayor and commissioners take action on the issue.
"The part of the agreement from the funding part is on the city and county councils, but we're the ones that are basically pushing the executives to fix the agreement," he said.
"So the catalyst for a new agreement is the funding part," he said. "It's going to take a collective effort between the county council and county commissioners to work with the city to come up with the new agreement."
Striegel feels that "something good will come out of this in the end" as the conversation moves forward.
Floyd County Commissioner Al Knable previously told the News and Tribune that he plans to meet with Mayor Jeff Gahan in June to discuss the future of the interlocal agreement.
Applegate said the interlocal agreement is "just not working."
"I don't see the fix in there," he said. "It's been discussed too many times, and it's a circle that doesn't end."
He said the resolution would give the animal shelter "some stability that they know that they're getting funded."
