NEW ALBANY —The New Albany City Council will consider a resolution urging the exploration of alternative options before the removal of the low-head dam on Silver Creek.
The City of New Albany is continuing to appeal the removal of the Providence Mill dam, also known as the Glenmill dam, and on Tuesday, the council will consider a resolution on the topic at a special meeting, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. at New Albany City Hall.
River Heritage Conservancy has plans to remove the dam to allow for safe recreational access to 4.5 miles of Silver Creek, but the plans for opening access to a “blueway” have been stalled amid the city’s appeal.
The ongoing litigation involves the city and EcoSystems Connections Institute, a firm working with River Heritage Conservancy for the dam removal.
The non-binding resolution is sponsored by council member Deanna McLaughlin. It suggests that the City of New Albany, EcoSystems and River Heritage Conservancy “meet to mediate a solution and consider alternative options before removal of the historic Glenmill Dam.”
Jason Applegate, president of the New Albany City Council, said the resolution is not “for the dam or against the dam,” but it is asking the parties involved to “please explore all options before a decision is made.”
“Before someone else decides for us, we want to make sure we explore all options, and whatever decided is hopefully the best for all areas involved.”
Al Knable, at-large member of the New Albany City Council, said he has “no idea” how he will vote on the resolution, but he is curious to see “what all the urgency is and why they are pushing this remedy rather than the normal appellate process.”
The proposed resolution says the City of New Albany has “valid concerns that the removal of the dam could have severe impacts on water levels that could negatively affect recreation, reduce water supply during times of emergency and could have potential harmful effect for local wildlife.”
The resolution also notes that nearby residents and the Floyd County Historian have expressed interest in preserving the 106-year-old dam.
The city has cited concerns about the dam removal’s effects on the nearby Loop Island Wetlands and private properties as a reason for its appeal, but representatives from River Heritage Conservancy say the removal of the low-head dam will both improve safety for those kayaking and canoeing and benefit wildlife in the creek, including the improvement of fish passage.
EcoSystems has completed examinations projecting that the removal of the Providence Mill dam would increase fish diversity and enhance water quality, the News and Tribune previously reported.
Susan Rademacher, executive director of River Heritage Conservancy, told the News and Tribune in September that the goal was to open the blueway by next spring, but one of the access points will not be opened until the dam is removed, since “it is such a threat to human life.”
In September of 2020, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources provided a $75,000 grant to River Heritage and EcoSystems for the dam removal, and DNR previously issued a permit for EcoSystems to remove the dam. The City of New Albany issued its appeal in June of 2021.
According to DNR spokesperson Marty Benson, the removal is “still being discussed by the parties involved” amid the ongoing litigation, but he did not provide further comment.
