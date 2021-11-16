NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on a resolution that would recommend the city’s Redevelopment Commission post meeting agendas on social media before the bi-weekly meetings.
As the state statute (I.C. 5-14-1.5-4) regarding public meeting requirements stands now, public meeting agendas should be posted at the entrance of the meeting location before the meeting.
“The Redevelopment Commission’s agenda is already public, as required by state statute, and we have always been in compliance,” the city’s economic development and redevelopment director, Josh Staten, said in response to the resolution.
The request to also have the agenda posted online was added to the docket by council member Josh Turner who is hoping it will help promote public input and inform the public.
“It’s not breaking any laws but they’re not doing the best they can to get the public involved,” Turner said.
Turner said that with the statute as it is currently, people who are curious about what is going on have to physically stop by the city hall the day before the meeting to see the agenda and then come again the next day for the meeting.
The council member noted in an email to Staten that “We are doing what State Code mandates but people just don’t swing by the city/county building every Monday to check the Agenda.”
Because people are not able to easily access the agenda, Turner said that it results in people not giving their input during the public comment session of meetings.
Turner emphasized that the goal of this resolution is to make for a more transparent government.
“This resolution is a no-cost, easy step in the right direction of informing and engaging the public in a transparent way,” he said.
Turner specifically mentioned making the agenda available on the city’s Facebook page that has over 15,000 followers.
“It takes two seconds to post an agenda on social media,” he said.
He is optimistic about the vote Thursday because he thinks it should be an easy yes vote for the council, though he said he always has concerns.
“This is an opportunity for the elected body to demand more transparency for the people that we serve,” Turner said, noting that tax dollars should not be spent in the dark.
The city council meeting will take place in city hall at 142 E Main St. on Thursday at 7 p.m.
