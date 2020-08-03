NEW ALBANY — Citing traffic and drainage concerns, some potential neighbors of a proposed apartment complex along Mel Smith Road asked the New Albany City Council on Monday to reject a zoning change request for the development.
After an hour of discussion, the council heeded their calls, defeating the zoning change by a 6-2 vote on second reading.
The proposal calls for up to 48 apartment units at the site, which is near the intersection of Grant Line Road and in the fringe area between the city boundary and the official county jurisdiction. It received a favorable recommendation from the New Albany Plan Commission in June. The development is proposed by Colin Receveur of Receveur Real Estate.
“The biggest problem I see with this is traffic,” said Council President Bob Caesar.
He was not alone in his observation.
The residents who spoke during the virtual meeting or provided written comments said the corridor surrounding the proposed development has grown significantly over the last 20 years from residential, commercial and traffic standpoints.
“This development is just going to make the conditions worse,” said Lily Lutgens, who lives along Emerald Way near Mel Smith Road.
Instead of just halting the apartment complex, Lutgens said the city should put a moratorium on all development in that area until substantial traffic improvements can be made on Grant Line Road and in adjoining neighborhoods.
Chris King — an attorney representing a Royal Oak Drive property owner — questioned the legality of the development. He said changing the zoning from low density residential to traditional residential for the 3.7-acre site would be in defiance of the city’s 2017 comprehensive plan.
“It really places an unconscionable burden on these residents really for the soul benefit of Mr. Receveur,” King said.
In responding to some of the concerns, John Kraft, an attorney representing the petitioner, said the developer agreed to go above and beyond requirements for addressing stormwater runoff. Instead of ensuring the development detains the same level of drainage post-construction as the property saw pre-construction, Kraft said the developer agreed to detain 150% of runoff.
Kraft said the development also addresses the key components of the zoning change request as defined by state code including property values, responsible growth and the most desired use for the land.
Under its current zoning, the property can house up to six units per acre.
Councilmen Scott Blair and Josh Turner cast the only two votes in favor of the change, and Councilman Al Knable abstained.
Turner said it was a tough decision for him and he understood the residents’ concerns, but he added “I also believe that the government shouldn’t have a say in what people do with their personal property.”
Councilman Greg Phipps said the proposal would carve “a donut hole in our zoning code.”
“What this is essentially doing is changing it from basically the lowest density possible to the highest density possible,” he said.
Bridge fee waiver resolution OK’d
Councilman David Aebersold’s resolution asking that tolling authorities waive fees during the Sherman Minton construction project was unanimously approved.
The resolution is non-binding.
The Sherman Minton Renewal project is slated to begin in 2021, and will include $90 million in upgrades. Last month, the recommended traffic plan for the work was unveiled, and it calls for full closure of the bridge to be limited to no more than 54 out of the estimated 834 days of construction.
The full closures would be limited to nine consecutive days per direction a year and up to three, three-day weekends. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 265 under the plan.
Council members have stated their concerns that more motorists will be directed to toll bridges during construction.
Council begins budget talks
The city may be looking at a reduction of about 10 to 15% in its general fund budget for the fiscal year ahead.
The council held its initial budget work session ahead of a September deadline to submit its financial plan.
City Attorney Shane Gibson detailed some of the anticipated revenue that New Albany will receive to fund operations, as he emphasized the figures are projections and more definitive estimates will be provided over the next month by the state.
Gibson, who has helped the city prepare budgets for over 10 years, said state officials are predicting a cut of about 10%, but he based his projections on a 15% reduction to be conservative.
One of the main funding sources that could see reductions is the Local Income Tax fund. In 2019, LIT provided $7.5 million for the general fund. In 2020, collections are estimated to be about $6.4 million.
No major announcements or proposals concerning funding were announced during the work session. Councilman Scott Blair did request that the council give city employees plenty of warning if the intent is to freeze salaries for the next fiscal year.
