NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council approved a resolution recommending mediation regarding the removal of a dam on Silver Creek, but the city’s request to mediate had already been denied.
At a special meeting, the council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a non-binding resolution recommending that involved parties “meet to mediate a solution and consider alternative options” before the the Providence Mill Dam is removed.
The removal of the low-head dam is a key component of River Heritage Conservancy’s project to build a “blueway” on Silver Creek, which would include recreational access to the waterway for paddlers, but an appeal of the removal from the City of New Albany has delayed the project.
New Albany City Council President Jason Applegate said the resolution urges for the consideration of “all options” before the dam is removed, and it is not for or against the dam removal.
The resolution requests mediation occur between the city, River Heritage Conservancy, EcoSystems Connections Institute and Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
On Nov. 2, Elizabeth Gamboa, chief administrative law judge with the Natural Resources Commission, denied the City of New Albany’s motion to order mediation in the matter of the dam removal.
The city is involved with litigation with the EcoSystems Connections Institute, a contractor located near Kokomo that would complete the dam removal, and the DNR.
The city’s request was to mediate before a stay hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 22 with the Natural Resources Commission regarding the dam removal. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the hearing is pertaining to the city’s recent motion to stall the immediate removal of the dam.
In a Wednesday news release, River Heritage Conservancy said it is declining the city’s request to enter mediation, asserting that it is “not party to this pending legal challenge and therefore does not see a need nor a benefit from entering into mediation between the two opposing parties.”
Applegate said as Tuesday’s hearing approaches, he wanted to get the resolution passed as soon as possible.
“We can say the council is in favor of all parties seeing if there is another option before this [dam] is gone,” he said. “That’s not saying everyone’s going to come to the table. It’s just saying that we recommend, please look at all options before this thing is taken out.”
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources already approved the removal of the low-head dam, but in June 2021, the City of New Albany appealed the award of the permit for the removal. City officials say they want more information about the potential effects of removing the dam, including effects on the Loop Island Wetlands and private properties.
Representatives from River Heritage Conservancy say the low-head dam poses a safety hazard for paddlers, and they noted the benefits for fish and other wildlife associated with the removal of such dams.
The Natural Resources Commission is serving as the presiding body as the city appeals the removal. According to its order denying New Albany’s motion to mediate, EcoSystems objected to mediation, and DNR "does not object to mediation but asserted it would not be an effective use of resources.”
The city’s motion also requested that River Heritage Conservancy participate in the mediation process, which was denied on the basis that the nonprofit is “not a party to this case,” according to the Natural Resources Commission’s order.
Gibson said although the judge with the Natural Resources Commission stated she will not order the mediation, “the parties are more than welcome to continue to find a resolution.”
"We look forward to the upcoming determination of this appeal and its final resolution of the matter at hand, however it is decided,” the statement reads.
Gibson said although the city has issues with the planned removal of the dam, it does not have an issue with Origin Park.
“The breakdown has been when it comes to the dam...and there is no more further communication being willing to be done by River Heritage at this time with respect to that,” he said.
He described the city and River Heritage Conservancy as the “two parties that have the most interest” in the issue of the dam removal, and he asks that they “at least sit down and talk about whether there are alternatives.”
The news release from River Heritage Conservancy states that the nonprofit believes “removing such dams has been proven beneficial to both the safety of those using the creek to fish, canoe and kayak, as well as scientifically improving the quality of the water and aquatic life, both above and below the dam long-term.”
"Going forward we hope that this matter can be resolved quickly and that in the days and years to come, we can all work together, in cooperation, to build a park that celebrates all aspects that Jeffersonville, Clarksville, and New Albany enjoy as part of Ohio River history.”
This story will be updated.
