NEW ALBANY — The hope is that staff can move into New Albany City Hall by early spring.
While the bulk of the interior work on the building has been completed, the city is awaiting the arrival of furniture. Once the shipments arrive, it should take about three weeks to put together the interior offices, City Attorney Shane Gibson said Friday.
“Fingers crossed, we’re hoping in April to be able to get it open and maybe do a formal opening later in the year after we get through COVID,” said Gibson, who has overseen much of the city hall project.
New Albany municipal offices are currently located on the third floor of the City-County Building. The plan is to move staff to the new location simultaneously so that services won’t be interrupted.
New Albany City Hall, located at 154 E. Main St., serves as a new, independent home for municipal operations, but it also is a redevelopment project. The former Reisz Furniture building was vacant and in disrepair before the New Albany City Council voted in 2018 to purchase and rehabilitate the structure so it could serve as city hall.
“It’s going to be something they can be proud of,” Gibson said of city residents and the new municipal building.
“The city has grown a lot and it’s gotten better, and this is going to be another thing that allows the city of New Albany and its citizens to have more of an identity.”
The public entrance to the building will be on the Ohio River side of the structure. There will be a security checkpoint at the entrance and then visitors can use an elevator to access the upper floors, where most of the offices will be located.
There’s a sizable council meeting room inside city hall, which will be more spacious than the current chambers at the City-County Building.
The mayor’s office will be on the top floor and overlooks the Ohio River.
The New Albany Police Department will remain on Hauss Square. As for what will happen to the space vacated by the city, a plan has yet to be announced by the Floyd County Commissioners and the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority.
Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said Tuesday that the authority is conducting a needs assessment and that more details will be announced about the future of the building once that overview is completed.
