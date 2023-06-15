The New Albany High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 45th reunion Saturday, July 1, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion Post in New Albany. Admission is $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Attending a recent planning meeting are, from left, first row, (in front of the table): Shawna Cherrie, Laurie Streib, Rhonda Asbury, Cindy Matheny, Missy Stotts and Cathy Renn-Koerber. Second row:(behind the table) Pam Keene, Beth White, Sherri Banet, Sonny Jones, Janna Schaefer and Mary Lee McKinzie. For additional information, go to the class page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.