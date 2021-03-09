NEW ALBANY — It's an empty lot, but it could be a valuable piece for New Albany to use in luring a new development, or possibly a food market, to the city's downtown.
On Tuesday, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved a $200,000 offer to purchase about a little less than a half-acre lot at the southeast corner of Scribner Drive and West Market Street. The property is being dispensed by the federal government, and the purchase will have to be approved by a Congressional oversight committee.
New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said that process will likely take a few months, but added the city was informed it had made the only offer for the property. He said the site was appraised at about $245,000.
“It is a project that if approved today, and if Congress approves our purchasing the lot, will be something that we can turn around and do a potential project in the heart of downtown,” Staten said.
Though still preliminary, the purchase agreement approval sparked conversation among the commission members about what the lot could be used for if it eventually winds up in the city's hands.
New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate, who is also a member of the redevelopment commission, immediately suggested a grocery store or food market for the site.
Downtown has been without a grocery since Save A Lot closed its State Street location last June. Staten said there's no official word on a new tenant going into that vacant building.
Though the city continues to see new restaurants and businesses open even during the pandemic, officials said attracting a grocery store is a different story and based heavily on foot traffic and rooftops.
With multiple apartment complexes set to open in downtown, midtown and uptown New Albany in the coming months, Applegate said the new residential options may give the city more sway in attracting a grocery store.
“We have some of the apartments that are finishing up and that might entice people to come in and build something for us,” he said.
Officials added that several downtown businesses also have residential spaces on upper floors, which means more people living in the area.
The city has several grocery options including three Kroger stores, but they are primarily located near Interstate 265.
Last year, the commission approved updating a city housing study. Staten said that information coupled with additional research could shed more light on how many people reside downtown and aid the city in pitching a grocery store for the area.
