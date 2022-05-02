NEW ALBANY — The first and second reading of an ordinance to create an opioid abuse, awareness and action commission was approved by the New Albany City Council on Monday.
The ordinance to create the commission was proposed by council members Josh Turner and Al Knable to oversee the money received from a recent opioid settlement.
The City of New Albany is to receive $250,000 from a settlement with Purdue Pharma for the effects the company’s opioid distribution had on the community.
“We have a lot of experts in the city that know exactly where these funds could be used,” Turner said.
The council unanimously voted in favor of the ordinance, which will send it to be reviewed by the health and welfare committee before coming back in front of the council for a final reading.
Turner said that handling the money is just one part of the commission because they also want to create the opportunity for community experts to provide the city with the best information possible.
Council president Jason Applegate said that they are not yet aware how the money will be distributed to the city. He noted that it could trickle in over a longer period of time rather than one $250,000 lump sum.
He also mentioned the settlement’s requirements that 70% of the money be used for education, treatment or prevention of opioid abuse and the other 30% could be used for other governmental purposes under strict confines.
The ordinance states several reasons to create the commission, including bringing together different groups to focus on opioid abuse, providing public education and awareness and researching and implementing solutions.
Along with money from the Purdue Pharma settlement, the commission would oversee future settlement money that the city receives relating to the opioid epidemic.
Tracy Skaggs, executive director of Project Recovery, a local nonprofit, spoke in favor of the ordinance at Monday’s meeting.
Skaggs said she often works on the ground with individuals to prevent deaths due to opioid overdoses.
“I think it’s a great need that we have a commission because this money needs to go directly to the opioid epidemic instead of going to other organizations that aren’t actually out here addressing that,” she said.
New Albany resident Cathy Higgins also spoke in favor of the ordinance, stating that she would like to see a change and more compassion in the city.
According to the ordinance, the commission would have seven appointed voting members from the mayor, chief of police, chief of fire department, city council and by the commission itself.
The two council appointees will include a citizen affected by the opioid epidemic and an individual with professional education and training in a relevant area. The commission would go on to appoint two stakeholders/experts in the community.
Though they ultimately voted in favor of the ordinance, Applegate and council vice president Jennie Collier both expressed the opinion that this commission would do the same thing as the public health and safety committee.
Applegate said it will be interesting to see how the ordinance is amended when it comes back for the third reading and how the commission and the standing committee could possibly mesh to serve the community.
Monday was the first day that the City of New Albany livestreamed the city council meeting since moving into the new City Hall building last fall.
The meetings can be viewed at the “Transparency Portal” on NewAlbanyCityHall.com/transparency.
City Attorney Shane Gibson said that they are trying out the livestream with the council first when asked if other city meetings would be recorded as well.
The council also voted down a resolution regarding broadcasting of all public meetings.
The resolution listed several reasons to broadcast the meetings including COVID-19, transportation issues, child care and others that prevent people from attending meetings.
Turner, who sponsored the non-binding resolution, said that people all have the right to have access to the public meetings.
Collier, who voted against the resolution, said that it was a moot point considering the city is already making the effort to livestream meetings.
Council member Greg Phipps also voted against the resolution, stating that he is not comfortable telling other voting boards what they should do.
Applegate and council member David Aebersold agreed with Phipps’ position and voted against the resolution. Council member McLaughlin also voted against it.
Knable pointed out that the resolution is not a mandate but rather is a suggestion to the other boards to livestream meetings.
