NEW ALBANY — A local community orchestra will present a free concert featuring music by American composers, including an arrangement of pieces by local youth.
The New Albany Community Orchestra’s free concert “An American Dream” will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Floyd County Library in New Albany.
The orchestra is open to anyone in the community regardless of skill level, and it is part of the Kentuckiana Association of Musicians and Singers (KAMS).
Owen Heritage, president of KAMS, said “An American Dream” is a concert three years in the making, and it faced a number of delays due to the pandemic.
The performance will feature music created in 2018 by members of the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club in Louisville. Through 90.5 WUOL’s Composers Club program, youth learned the basics of music theory and composition, and they created original pieces of music.
The Composers Club project was spearheaded by Jecorey Arthur, a local teacher and a musician who now serves as a Louisville Metro council member. The compositions created by local teenagers were performed and recorded by a professional concert pianist based in Louisville.
Heritage received permission from WUOL to arrange the six original pieces into an orchestral suite. The piece is titled “A Shawnee Suite."
“I was able to arrange this piece for the players in our orchestra individually,” he said. “I knew this flute player, for instance, was more advanced, so they got more advanced stuff, and this bassoon player was not so advanced, so they got something easier — that kind of thing.”
The young composers featured in “A Shawnee Suite" came up with great pieces, Heritage said.
“It just reminds me that music is more than just music — it’s therapy, it’s an outlet, it’s creativity, it helps people cope with difficult situations, with trauma,” he said. “Some of the pieces reflected that. A couple of them were just fun, like let’s have a dance and a nice tune.”
Heritage said the separate melodies are intertwined at one point in the arrangement.
“I’m kind of combining all their tunes — they all come in at once,” he said. "They just come in together, and they kind of interlock, so it’s me trying to show the unity — these people all came from different backgrounds and locations and wrote different themes, but at the end of the day, one of the main goals of them doing that Composers Club was to bring them together, to unite them. Music can help overcome divisions.”
The concert will also feature music such as “Fanfare for the Common Man” and “Hoedown” by Aaron Copeland and the “Star Wars” theme by John Williams. An original piece by Heritage called “Even Though" will include vocal performances by local musicians Kenji Tashiro and Joann Bellanova.
The original plan was for the concert to take place at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts with the involvement of the local youth who created the compositions, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused KAMS to reschedule the concert twice.
Recently, Heritage learned that Kentucky Center was requiring an additional $1,200 for rental of the venue. The price was above KAMS’ budget, and at such short notice, they had to find another venue, he said.
The Floyd County Library offered the main branch in New Albany as a concert venue. The library is usually closed on Sundays, but the upper level will be open specifically for the concert with room for people to distance.
The New Albany Community Orchestra members range from complete beginners to professionals.
“Our goal is not just to do concerts — it’s to help the players progress and inspire them and show them, yes, they can do it too,” Heritage said.
COVID-19 caused many challenges for KAMS and the New Albany Community Orchestra. At one point, the orchestra was rehearsing outdoors at Ritter Park in New Albany, but this year, indoor rehearsals resumed with COVID-19 precautions. The orchestra consists of about 40 members.
“We’ll have the doors open [during rehearsals], and everyone that can is wearing a mask,” Heritage said. "People will have a special canvas to put over the bells of their instrument that’s kind of like a mask for the instrument.”
This is the first big performance the orchestra has presented since COVID-19, and Heritage is excited for the musicians to perform for an audience. At the concert, attendees who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 will be asked to wear a mask.
Heritage said KAMS tried to reach the six youth who composed the pieces for the Composers Club project, but they were only able to connect with one, who is now serving in the U.S. Navy.
“It’s three years later and they’re all off doing other things, so we weren’t able to get in touch with any of the others,” he said. “It seems like they won’t be there, but we still wanted to go ahead and present it for the public, because we think it’s a pretty cool thing to do and let their creativity be shown.”
Heritage notes that KAMS will present a live stream of the concert on its Facebook page, and he hopes community members — as well as the young composers — will be able to tune in even if they can’t attend in person.
