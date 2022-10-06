NEW ALBANY — Local film production company Silver Hills Pictures will premiere the feature “What Will Lucy Do Next?” at the Muhammad Ali Center Auditorium as part of Louisville’s International Festival of Film.
The screening will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will cap two full days of short and feature film screenings at the Kentucky Science Center, Holiday Inn Express & Suites and the Muhammad Ali Center – all in downtown Louisville.
Tickets are available at https://louisvillefilmfestival.org/program/.
“What Will Lucy Do Next?” was written, directed and co-produced by New Albany resident Tom Whitus. Noah Rough, a University of Louisville graduate, shot, edited and co-produced the film.
The film stars Tiffani Proctor of Indianapolis, Jamie Forrester of nearby Anderson and Henry Whitmore of Muncie. Morgan Sprigler of New Albany and Tyler Towns of Jeffersonville co-star.
The story
When Midwestern actor Lucy Proctor (Hilton) becomes an overnight sensation as Hollywood’s “It” Girl, everyone in Tinseltown is asking the same question. What Will Lucy Do Next?
Meanwhile, back home, Lucy’s ex-boyfriend David Garrett (Forrester) is moping around, thinking of when Lucy was his muse in college and the fact that she’s made it while he continues to struggle as a no-budget small town filmmaker.
That is, until his best friend and roommate Rufus Carver (Whitmore) comes up with an ingenious plan that will take advantage of Lucy’s stardom to help propel David and Rufus to Hollywood fame and fortune.
Drama, chaos and comedy ensue.
The film used multiple New Albany locations including the home of attorney Nick Stein and the offices of Stein Law. The Root Coworking Space, The Earl and Pints & Union, all on Market Street downtown, provided interior locations. Exterior shots in New Albany included the Riverfront Amphitheater on the Ohio River and various streets in and around downtown.
“New Albany is a great place to produce a film,” Whitus said. “It has a great look and the people here couldn’t be more supportive.”
Louisville’s International Festival of Film, co-founded by Louisville native and Hollywood veteran Conrad Bachmann, is in its 14th year of showcasing short and feature films from around the world. The event started with a special screening on Thursday evening and runs through Saturday.
“What Will Lucy Do Next?” – shot in 2021 and 2022 in New Albany, Louisville and Los Angeles, has the honor of concluding the festival in the impressive auditorium space at the Ali Center on Main Street in Louisville. A Q&A with the filmmakers will follow.
