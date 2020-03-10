NEW ALBANY — Last month, one local company was one of just a handful statewide to receive recognition from the highest office in Hoosier land.
On Feb. 18, S&J Precision received the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Secondary Partnership Awards for Excellence from the Governor’s Office. Just three others from the entire state of Indiana took home the award this year.
S&J, located at Security Parkway in New Albany, is a full-service machine shop, engineering and building everything from robotics to assembly machines.
“Considering we didn’t even know about it until we got it, we were very excited,” COO Jason Wallace said. “It’s the first time we’ve ever been recognized for our contributions in the community. We were very excited when we heard.”
It wasn’t necessarily the company’s in-house work that garnered it attention. Instead, the state was interested in how it has given back to the community.
This came in the form of a partnership with Prosser Career Education Center, the entity responsible for S&J’s award nomination.
“Over 250 program advisory committee members support 24 CTE programs offered at Prosser Career Education Center,” said Alan Taylor, director of CTE at Prosser. “While all of these advisory members make contributions that strengthen their respective CTE program, there are very few who have committed to go above and beyond by consciously working to solve the employment needs for the whole industry. S&J Precision is one of those highly committed advisory committee members who regularly go above and beyond.”
Prosser college and career counselor Eddie Bobbitt said the company works in tandem with the school, referring to S&J as “big supporters” of the programs.
Among its contributions have been involvement in mock interviews for juniors and seniors and the school’s Options Day, where students have meaningful conversations with companies in a career fair setting.
S&J is also known to take on students for job shadowing opportunities, externships and internships. What separates them from the crowd a bit, Bobbitt noted, is the scholarship the company has set up to cover the cost of post-secondary education for Prosser students.
“I think anytime that we can maximize our relationships with our community partners enhances the educational opportunity for our students,” Bobbitt said. “It takes the education out of the classroom, and that’s not possible without community partners. There’s opportunities to capitalize on a lot of excitement, because students want to learn like this.”
Being a recipient of such an award was a meaningful experience for Wallace, who said he has been involved in the manufacturing industry since he was a young boy. As more and more focus has shifted away from the trades toward traditional four-year universities in recent years, it’s been tougher to find qualified employees in the trades.
That’s why Wallace thinks it’s important to stay involved with younger generations and to let the future workforce know about all the opportunities out there.
“Manufacturing is obviously near and dear to my heart,” he said. “I’ve been involved in it since I was a little kid. Since I was 9 or 10, I’ve been in shops. I don’t want to see it go away. It’s very hard to find skilled labor. We find it’s very important to stay involved in the schools and to keep encouraging kids into going into manufacturing.”
Taylor said that the team at S&J goes beyond fulfilling their own immediate needs for employment. Instead, he said they seem to be in it for the long haul, with a long-term focus on narrowing the skills gap that has grown over the years.
“They not only support our program, but they really understand that the only way to slow the skills gap is to bring young people into the industry,” he said. “It could benefit them, but it’s beyond them. They’re doing it for the betterment of the machine tool industry... I think the significant difference with S&J is that they are trying to solve the skills gap for the whole sector, not just our community. That’s very commendable.”
