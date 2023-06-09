NEW ALBANY — A New Albany company that makes cables for vehicle braking systems plans to lay off more than 100 workers.
Proterial Cable America, which is headquartered in Purchase, New York, alerted the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it intended to permanently cut 109 jobs starting this fall.
The layoffs are to begin in November and end by May 2024.
The company's New Albany operation is at 5300 Grant Line Road.
"Please note all employees were notified on April 4, 2023, of the upcoming layoffs," Proterial Cable America Inc. Senior Vice President of Human Resources Michelle Ferero wrote in the WARN notice. "The affected employees are not represented by a labor organization and do not have bumping rights."
The News and Tribune has contacted Proterial Cable America for comment.
