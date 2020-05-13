NEW ALBANY — Acknowledging that State Street traffic flow remains a concern, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission discussed Tuesday entering a partnership with the University of Louisville’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering to study the corridor for potential remedies to the problems.
“State Street is one of our busiest corridors and one of the busiest corridors on this side of the river,” New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said during the virtual meeting of the commission, as he pointed out the commercial growth along the street in recent years.
He added that the city anticipates there will also be more residential growth in the area.
“Anybody that’s driven up and down there knows that with commercial growth, and with everything else we have going on, comes some traffic issues,” Staten said.
The primary area of focus, if the commission approves a contract next month, will be the northbound roadway approaching the Interstate 265 interchange. City Engineer Larry Summers said traffic tends to back up in the right lane of State Street as drivers attempt to enter the I-265 westbound ramp. Some motorists don’t realize they should be in the left lane for the I-265 eastbound ramp.
One approach is to add more lane markings and signage alerting drivers of the appropriate lanes, as officials said a two-year study could help shed light on remedies for the congestion.
“Basically we have the capacity on State Street with the lanes that we have if people were to properly utilize the lanes that are there instead of only getting in that right lane,” Summers said.
Staten introduced the idea to garner feedback from commission members before bringing a contract before the body. Commission President Irving Joshua pointed out that potential construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge next year could affect traffic counts and other data.
“Hopefully it doesn’t get completely closed, but I think even with one lane it’s going to change the dynamics, so I think that we need to take that into consideration,” Joshua said.
Staten and Summers said they would make sure the university is aware of the planned bridge work prior to finalizing a contract.
The contract is worth about $94,000. Staten said he would have a final number after speaking with university officials about the need to factor the Sherman Minton project into the results of the study.
Summers said the price for the contract is well under what an engineering firm would likely charge the city for the study. He touted the opportunity to work with the University of Louisville as a great opportunity for New Albany and the engineering school.
“It adds some credence to some of the projects we’re looking at, some research potential, and it puts us on the cutting edge,” Summers said.
Also during the meeting, the commission approved a bid for $526,550 for site-distance corrections on Grant Line Road. Dan Cristiani Excavating Co. submitted the low bid, and it was accepted pending legal review.
