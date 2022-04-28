NEW ALBANY — A group offering tools to help nonprofits across the region had a ribbon cutting for its office this week.
20/twenty Strategic Consultants operates out of a suite along Northgate Boulevard in New Albany and provides services to get on track.
Founder, President and CEO Carl Williams Sr. said he launched his company, which specifically works with education and nonprofit organizations, right before the pandemic in January 2020.
"I've actually worked with nonprofits for a number of years as a board member, volunteer and in different ways like that," he said. "I kept being asked to serve on boards and I've served on number of nonprofit boards."
He said he was trying to find a way he could help these organizations even more and his wife suggested starting a consulting firm to help groups in the area.
"Nonprofits have a heart for their mission, but don't necessarily understand the business fundamentals," he said.
That's where this group comes in. They help organizations create a roadmap for success and create accountability standards along with goals.
"Many places don't have an ability to hire a grant writer or business coach," Williams said. "We become a partner with them and we fill those roles."
As groups are able to elevate their finances, they'll be able to hire for roles like a grant writer, fund developer or operations manager.
"We make it cost effective," Williams said. "For what you'd pay to hire one of those positions, you could have a team of five."
The group also offers trainings on how to implement a mission-based fund development model and development and inclusion plans.
20/twenty Strategic Consultants is working with other nonprofits in the community as well.
Its 4sight podcast is available on all podcast platforms.
"We are getting nonprofits (to speak on) where they're from, what they do day to day, what drives them and what they're passionate about," said Vice President of Client Development Matt Simons.
So far four episodes have been recorded with leaders from The Healing Place, Southeast Christian Church and Veterans Club.
"We also hear about the challenges," Simons said. "How do they attack that? We are just hearing people's stories and seeing what we can learn from it."
