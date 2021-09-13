NEW ALBANY — A project to build an assisted-living facility off Grant Line Road could begin by the end of the year, pending the city council’s approval on various ordinances.
The project was brought to the city by Patoka Capital, a New Albany-based private equity firm, looking to develop a difficult area of land into a campus-like assisted-living facility.
The council noted at its Sept. 9 meeting that the facility plans to have 56 assisted-living beds, 16 independent villas as well as memory care units.
Council member Jason Applegate said that as the average age of the population gets older there is a large need for assisted-living in the area. He also noted that there are limited resources for memory care in New Albany.
“That’s why the project, I believe, is exciting for them, because they realize that not only [do] they have a project but the project can also serve a valuable need for the City of New Albany and surrounding areas,” Applegate said.
The same area of land was approved for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) around 2015 to build apartments but because of the land quality and cost, the project fell through. Earlier this year another PUD was approved to develop the land for the assisted-living facility.
“We have a piece of ground that we know is difficult to build on, that builders have looked at. There are a lot of different things that make this tough to do, and we have an opportunity here to partner with a builder who wants to spend upwards of $20 million on a project,” Economic Development & Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said.
Along with the property not being a square, there are seven dwellings, cars and an old pond on the property that make the land difficult to develop.
Staten noted that a portion of the $20 million that would be invested in the project will be used for getting the site ready to build and also for doing work on Grant Line Road to help with the traffic in the area.
“They’ve done their research, they know what they need to do to get this project done, and that’s why they've come now, to say ‘Hey, to do this we would like to ask for the city’s partnership for the city to help us a little bit in the form of tax abatements,” Staten said.
Before tax abatements can be approved for the facility, a couple of other things need to be voted on first.
The first thing that would need to pass is an annexation of the real estate into the city. All members of the council voted in favor of the annexation at the Sept. 9 meeting, and they will vote again on the final reading on Oct. 4.
If the annexation ordinance is passed then the council will move on to vote to consider the property an economic revitalization area (ERA). The council voted 7-2 in favor of declaring the area an ERA at the meeting on Sept. 9, but it will not officially be an ERA until the confirmatory resolution is voted on and passed at the October meeting.
If the area is confirmed as an ERA then the council can move to vote on approving real estate property tax abatements. According to Staten, if approved it will follow a typical 10-year real estate tax abatement.
“They’re progressively paying more and more taxes each year. By year 10 they're paying essentially the full amount of taxes that they would typically pay on the property. The city is not turning any cash over at all, and we’re only abating a new project, or new tax dollars,” Staten said.
Council members Josh Turner and Scott Blair are the two who voted no against declaring the property an ERA, for various reasons.
“When someone asks for a tax abatement we really need to think about the jobs that are coming,” Turner said, “This abatement for instance is going to bring 42 jobs but when you calculate the estimated salaries it’s 10% lower than what the state average wage is.”
If the abatements are approved at the October meeting, Applegate said that developers will start moving dirt by the end of 2021, with total completion expected in 2023.
