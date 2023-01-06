NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council is moving forward with support for a new police headquarters.
The council voted 6-2 Thursday to approve the funding of a standalone police station for the New Albany Police Department on the first and second readings of the ordinance. The council will need to approve it on the third reading for the project to proceed.
The measure will allow the city to enter into a lease agreement with the New Albany Building Authority, an organization established by the city council that will help manage the construction and financing of the building project.
The ordinance includes a finance package and general fund appropriations for the $12.6 million project.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said he "couldn't be more thrilled" that the council supports the project.
"I applaud the council tonight on making the right decision," he said. "[There are] other steps that we'll have to tackle, but tonight, I couldn't be more proud."
The city is seeking to build a larger new police headquarters at West Spring Street and Scribner Drive. NAPD now shares space with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department at the county-owned Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Center.
A dedicated evidence room, better training facility and room for mental health services are among the needs of the department, according to Bailey.
The council ordinance allows the city to issue no more than $9 million in lease rental revenue bonds to fund the construction.
The financial package also involves a $2 million allocation from the city's general fund. The ordinance requests the New Albany Redevelopment Commission to allocate another $2 million from the American Rescue Plan funding.
The $2 million from the general fund consists of $1 million from New Albany's surplus funding and $1 million derived from payment in lieu of taxes from the city’s sewer utility, according to Councilman Adam Dickey.
Once the police headquarters is constructed, it would eventually be owned by the city, according to Dickey. There would be no tax increases or additional impacts on fees to taxpayers, he said.
The existing facility is "insufficient" for the police department's needs, he said.
"When you have taken closet space and converted it for officer's use [and] when you have divisions of your department that are forced to utilize space elsewhere — this is not an acceptable situation for our police department," he said.
Moving forward with the project will "ensure our public safety," Dickey said.
"It gives the NAPD a city-owned facility that is suitable and capable and housing administrative functions, training, evidence storage and the related policing needs," he said. "It also, as the [police] chief has testified, will provide for an assist with regards to recruitment and retention of staff and officers."
Dickey said the city has looked at other options, including the possibility of repurposing the former Boys & Girls Club recreation center on Ekin Avenue.
"We talked about how retrofitting that facility would be more costly than constructing a new one," he said.
He said city officials have advised that leasing other spaces in the city would not be a feasible option for the department.
"Unfortunately, very few locations provide or meet the parameters for what is requested or required by the police department," Dickey said. "They also present new problems with regards to access and response time throughout the city, and several of them would also add to the cost to outfit them."
He feels it is important for the city to own the building instead of leasing it.
"The other thing I would make note of is that if we chose one of those options, at the end of whatever term that we had, our city would not have any facility to show for the money that was invested," Dickey said. "We would not own it, and I think that is a fundamental flaw for a city our size not to be able to have a facility of its own that it owns and operates."
Council members Josh Turner and Scott Blair voted against proceeding with the project. Turner said he believes the police station is "in a state of disrepair," but he wants to see other options presented.
Inflation is among his concerns, and he feels "it's almost the worst time to build something new." He questioned whether the project should be delayed for another six months or a year.
"Our police do need something, and I would like to see them have their own facility that's right," Turner said. "There's nothing wrong with waiting right now. It's trending that we should wait. At the end of the day, I would definitely like to see options A, B, C, D and E and see what we're getting."
Blair said he agrees that New Albany needs a new police station, but he believes "we owe it to our taxpayers and citizens of New Albany to get the best value."
He expressed concerns with the cost of the project, saying he estimates with a 6% interest rate over a 15-year period, the project cost would likely add up to more than $17 million.
He said the city's exploration of other options was a last-minute effort, and he doesn't think city officials made a "conscious effort to see what's available.
"It's just like we settled on one project, one site...and we never took the opportunity to see what was available, and we had a whole year to do that," Blair said. "We had a year and we never looked at alternatives. It's not the way to be a good steward of taxpayer's money."
Bailey said there is a "definite need" for a new police headquarters.
"I listened to the opposition throughout with a couple of the councilmen, and their comments were heard loud and clear, but none of their concerns are, in my view, legitimate to shut this project down," he said. "This project is absolutely necessary for our community."
He said the project is a good deal for New Albany taxpayers.
"When you consider the fact that the city has rented space from Floyd County for decades to the tune of millions and millions of dollars, that's just not good financial sense," Bailey said.
Jennie Collier was appointed council president at Thursday's meeting, taking the position previously held by Jason Applegate. David Aebersold was appointed vice president.
