NEW ALBANY — Resolutions recognizing LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Juneteenth were unanimously approved Thursday by the New Albany City Council.
Councilwoman Jennie Collier sponsored the Pride measure. June is designated as the month recognizing the 1969 Stonewall riots and the struggles for LGBTQ+ equality.
“I think it's important for everybody in our community, especially those in the LGBTQ community, to know that we as a council are very accepting of everybody in our community, and we are very appreciate of the contributions that everybody makes in our community, as well as the need to be completely inclusive,” she said.
The resolution acknowledges the contributions people in the LGBTQ+ community have made, as well as the hardships they've endured, and states that New Albany recognizes Pride Month locally.
Councilman Jason Applegate sponsored the Juneteenth resolution. This week, Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed into law a bill designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 as the commemoration of the end of slavery. It's the anniversary of the June 19, 1865 declaration by the Union Army in Galveston, Texas that slavery had been abolished.
New Albany already recognized Juneteenth as a holiday before the federal legislation, but Applegate said it's important to emphasize the historical nature of the date especially after the push for racial justice in 2020.
Councilman Al Knable said he hopes that people won't treat Juneteenth as just a day off, but will instead use the time for “study and reflection and a chance to learn from history so we as humans don't repeat it, which we tend to have a habit of doing.”
A Juneteenth celebration will be held at the Griffin Recreation Center from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Traffic a topic of discussion
From semitrailers on Silver Street to the number of stop signs along Elm Street, New Albany City Council members cited complaints Thursday over traffic speeds and issues on roadways.
Councilman David Aebersold questioned whether there are too many stop signs along Elm Street. He said there are numerous stop signs from the Interstate 64 interchange to Silver Street along Elm Street, and that the alignment leads to motorists speeding between the stops.
Council President Greg Phipps represents much of that area, and pushed to have additional stop signs added along Elm Street. In May, New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety approved adding two temporary stop signs on Jay Street and East Elm Street and East Fourth Street and East Elm Street.
He said some motorists may speed between stop signs, but added vehicular speeds would likely be much higher if there weren't any stops along Elm Street.
Phipps wanted more stop signs added than those approved by the board of works, and said speeding is still an issue around downtown. While many streets in the area are busy, it's still a residential neighborhood, he continued.
Aebersold also said he's fielded complaints about an increased number of semitrailers on Silver Street.
Along with adding stop signs, the board of works lowered speed limits on multiple roads last month. Councilman Josh Turner said reducing speed is part of the approach to making streets safer, but added there's more that can be done. He favors installing more traffic-calming features, such as speed tables, in neighborhoods that are seeing cut-through traffic.
Caucus to fill McLaughlin's seat
The Floyd County Democratic Party will caucus in the coming weeks to replace District 4 Councilman Pat McLaughlin, who died after a brief illness on June 6.
Phipps said it's expected that McLaughlin's seat will be filled before the council's next meeting, which has been moved to July 8.
The council will also likely meet in-person for that meeting, Phipps said. The meeting is expected to be in the City-County Building because an opening date for New Albany City Hall hasn't been announced.
