NEW ALBANY — A manufacturing technology company headquartered in New Albany plans to fully move operations into the city from its location in Louisville.
Young Cimtech LLC is looking to expand their existing New Albany building by 13,000 square feet to serve as the fabrication and receiving arm. They are also paving a new round driveway and adding 22 parking spaces.
The New Albany City Council voted unanimously at its meeting on Thursday to approve personal and property tax abatements for Cimtech to aid in the expansion.
“This equipment move would also allow us to bring over our large fabrication arm and new equipment to New Albany, our home, instead of being over in Louisville,” Cimtech President and CEO Jesika Young said.
Young stated several reasons that the company was interested in moving operations over from their 28,000 square foot facility in Louisville. She said that 82% of Cimtech’s team members are Indiana residents and that they have fostered relationships with various universities and organizations in Southern Indiana.
The expansion is projected to bring about five new positions and $200,000 in salaries, though Young noted that five positions is the minimum expected.
“They are planning to invest approximately $223 million into New Albany,” Council Vice President Jennie Collier said.
The approved property tax abatement will last for 10 years.
The personal tax abatement approved for manufacturing equipment will aid with a computer numerical control (CNC) machine, welding equipment/stations, cranes, bending machines as well as various fabrication and production equipment. The abatement will last for five years.
The council approved a personal property abatement for Cimtech in 2019 that allowed for the company to bring CNC equipment to the New Albany headquarters, Young said.
“That growth had allowed us to not only create new positions but also garner national recognition. We were named the top 10 precision manufacturer in the United States in 2020,” Young said at Thursday’s meeting.
Since the initial abatement at the end of 2019, Young said Cimtech has added on 18 new team members. Young also said they exceeded their estimated wage increase of $1.3 million with a recorded a wage increase of $1.9 million at the end of 2021.
Young said that the entry level wage has also been increased from $17 an hour to $22 an hour.
WITHDRAWAL FROM BUILDING AUTHORITY
Also on Thursday, the council voted unanimously to withdraw from the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority.
According to the council’s resolution proposed by council member Bob Caesar, the authority was formed in the 1950s to finance and construct the City-County Building. Because New Albany no longer occupies space in the building, the council made the decision to withdraw and remove the city appointees from the board.
“County officials have indicated some intentions of financing future renovations of the City-County Building and the city believes that those decisions should be evaluated and decided upon by the proper county appointments, not city appointments,” the resolution reads.
City Attorney Shane Gibson stated at Thursday’s meeting that this decision to withdraw should not play a role in any litigation or lawsuit, but that it is merely focused on the structure of the building authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.