SOUTHERN INDIANA — Could New Albany be a good spot for the Vintage Fire Museum and Education Center if it were to leave Jeffersonville?
The museum was originally located in New Albany, but a permanent property couldn’t be acquired and the facility was moved to Jeffersonville where it reopened in 2014.
Last week, the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission voted to end its lease agreement with the museum at its 723 Spring St. location. The commission had charged the museum $500 annually for the property with the caveat that it could reclaim the site for other developments by giving a 180-day notice.
The museum also owns a second building across the street from its headquarters that its board had intended to use as an education center and memorial garden with the apparatus displays to remain at 723 Spring St.
During a Thursday night meeting, New Albany City Councilman Al Knable requested a committee be formed to “see if we have the properties” available to entice the museum back to the city.
Knable suggested that the city’s economic development team be involved with the committee.
“It would be nice to be able to get them back here,” he said.
In 2011, the museum opened inside the old Coyle auto building along Spring Street in New Albany. The museum’s board and the owners of the property weren’t able to reach a long-term agreement.
The board had approached the New Albany Redevelopment Commission about funding help for a different location, but an official vote was never taken.
New Albany Council President Bob Caesar said Thursday he would move forward with establishing a committee if there’s a mutual interest.
“If we do have space, I think it would warrant [discussion] to get it back here in New Albany again,” Caesar said.
Curt Peters, president of the museum board, responded Monday to the council’s preliminary discussion.
“We really appreciate any and all interest in things developing for the fire museum that may turn out to be even better than our current situation,” he said.
Knable proposed that New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten be involved with the council committee. On Monday, Staten said the administration didn’t have a comment at the time regarding the museum potentially coming back to New Albany.
Though Peters said last week that the museum board was interested in working with Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore for future support of the organization, the commission meeting unveiled some hard feelings about the situation.
Peters wasn't allowed to speak during that virtual meeting, as Moore said a post on the museum's Facebook page about the lease and issue contained some untruths.
Peters said before that meeting that he wasn't aware that the commission was slated to take a vote on the lease until the prior evening.
Jack Vissing, a member of the commission who was appointed to the museum's board a few months ago, cast the only vote against ending the lease. He said he disagreed with how the situation was handled.
