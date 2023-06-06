NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council is discussing the potential creation of an outdoor refreshment area in the downtown area.
The creation of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, would allow customers to buy alcoholic beverages in downtown New Albany and walk outside in the designated area with the drinks.
The council voted 5-3 in favor of the ordinance on the first and second readings, but it will be reviewed in committee before a third and final reading. Council members Josh Turner, Stefanie Griffith and Scott Blair voted against the ordinance, and Adam Dickey was absent from Monday's meeting.
The DORA is an area that is exempt from some of the state's open container laws. Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed a new law to allow these outdoor refreshment areas in Indiana, which will go into effect starting July 1.
Council members Jason Applegate, Greg Phipps and David Aebersold will serve on the committee to review the ordinance.
Applegate said a DORA would fit with the downtown area's walkability, particularly with the proximity of bars, restaurants, shops and outdoor venues.
"There's going to be some things that we learn throughout the process of it as anybody else would with the new state legislation...but I think that what we have put forward is very well-thought-out," he said.
New Albany Councilman Greg Phipps said the city would be the first in Indiana to implement a DORA.
"I've already heard that Jeffersonville is very interested in doing something in their area as well, so it's exciting to be part of that change rather than being delayed as we've been so many times in the past," he said.
Those drinking alcohol in a DORA would be required to stay within the boundaries to consume the beverages.
With the establishment of a DORA, signage would be required to let people know whether they are entering or leaving the designated area, and businesses would post signage to indicate whether they are participating in the DORA.
It would also be required for the beverages to be served in specific cups to be taken outside within the DORA. Customers would only be allowed to buy two drinks per person from any individual establishment.
Turner and Blair said they voted against the first and second readings due to concerns about representation on the committee that will review the ordinance.
Griffith said she is "excited about this project," but she voted no because she is seeking more details on the DORA.
Several council members outlined concerns or questions about the proposed DORA.
Turner said he surveyed community members on the topic, and one of the main concerns he heard was related to the size of the DORA, which encompasses downtown New Albany and some outlying areas.
People expressed concerns about lighting, safety, policing and sanitation, Turner said.
He noted that business owners have concerns such as liability.
"Some of the things I heard from business owners — specifically this was a big one for ones who owned bars — they really are opposed to having drinks come in, because the problem is, you bring a drink in from somewhere else, well, how many drinks have they had before they got to me?"
Turner also noted that the DORA's proximity to churches in the downtown area could pose challenges for the implementation.
New Albany Attorney Shane Gibson said churches can be excluded from the DORA area, and he is hoping to receive clarification from the ATC regarding the implementation of the DORA.
The state law "prohibits an area located within 200 feet of a school or church unless the school or church does not object."
Andrew Nicholson mentioned several concerns during public comments at Monday's meeting. He is a downtown New Albany resident, and he is worried about an increase in litter if the DORA is approved.
"There is a lot of litter on Friday and Saturday nights that happens...so, I would like to see some type of trash pick-up or something as a resident because as it currently goes, you can walk outside of almost any of the late-night bars on a Friday or Saturday night and see their cups, bottles and cans," he said.
In addition to final approval from the city council, the creation of a DORA in New Albany will require approval from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC).
