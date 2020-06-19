NEW ALBANY — The most prominent concern for residents is traffic, and it’s time to ramp up efforts to ease those worries, New Albany City Councilman Scott Blair said during what may be the last virtual gathering of the body.
Traffic was the primary issue discussed during Thursday’s council meeting, with members expressing different ideas for how to address what they said is a city-wide problem.
Blair said an informal poll taken by council members in 2019 showed that the top complaint they garner from constituents is over traffic. As other council members did after he initiated the conversation, Blair read off a list of streets that he said he’s received complaints about from residents.
Along with major routes, several neighborhood and connector streets were mentioned by council members. Castlewood Drive, Nassau Drive, Grandview Drive and Spickert Knob Road were among those listed by Blair, who represents District 6.
Some streets have been complained about for an extended period of time, which means the city is somewhat culpable if it ignores the issues, Blair continued.
“I don’t want to get into a situation where we sort of don’t address it and somebody gets hurt,” he said. “Let’s address it upfront.”
How to address it was the question that council members grappled with for the bulk of the meeting.
While increased policing was mentioned for speeding, Councilman Josh Turner said there’s more to the problem than enforcement.
“I don’ think the police should be on the hook for it,” he said. “They have limited resources as well.”
Turner suggested traffic calming measures and innovative street design as means to slow-down traffic and improve flow.
Councilman Gregg Phipps, whose District 3 covers a sizable portion of downtown and midtown, said four-way stop signs are useful for slowing down traffic. He said he’s requested three for intersections in his district.
“It’s a simple, cheap fix. It’s a common sense fix,” Phipps said of installing four-way stops. “It doesn’t take a study, and you can do it very quickly.”
Phipps said he requested four-way stops at Fourth Street and Elm Street, Jay Street and Elm Street and 13th Street and Market Street. Jeffersonville uses more four-way stops in its midtown area and New Albany should do the same to force motorists to slow down, he continued.
A council committee started looking at speeding and traffic issues before COVID-19 delayed the work. Councilman Bob Caesar suggested that the committee begin its work again, but Blair said he thinks a more robust effort is needed.
Blair suggested hiring an engineer to study the city and come up with a list prioritizing streets that need the most attention.
“Then you take politics out of it and we can tell constituents that we’re working on the worst areas first, not the ones where people are complaining the loudest,” Blair said.
After more discussion, the council agreed to send the matter to committee, and Blair said he will meet with those council members about his concerns.
In the interim, Caesar suggested council members call the police department and request additional patrols for specific areas where they’re receiving complaints.
The council’s next meeting is slated for July 6 and is required to be held in-person. Caesar said he’s unsure whether the City-County Building will be ready to host an in-person meeting by then, and that the Griffin Street Center may be used as a backup location.
