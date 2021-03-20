NEW ALBANY — As part of the American Rescue Plan, recently signed into law, the City of New Albany is expected to receive $16.83 million to reinvest.
At Thursday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Jeff Gahan requested that the council form a special committee to help expedite the stimulus plan and to move those funds into service to the people and organizations of the City of New Albany as soon as possible.
The City Council then established a three-person special committee comprised of councilmen Jason Applegate and Pat McLaughlin, both Democrats, and David Aebersold, a Republican, according to a news release issued by the city on Friday.
Funding is expected to come in two phases, with the first phase of funding expected within the next 60 days, and the second phase occurring approximately one year later.
State audit shows city under budget
New Albany ended the 2020 year under budget once again, the news release stated. This marks the ninth year in a row that the administration has balanced the city budget.
“Many thanks to City Controller Linda Moeller and her team for her oversight in keeping the city on track,” Gahan said.
The State Board of Accounts audit of the city’s financial showed no negative findings of any kind, confirming that the city is following all proper financial controls and procedures.
The Indiana State Board of Accounts examines all accounts and financial affairs of public entities within the State of Indiana, and aims to provide its citizens with complete confidence in the integrity and financial accountability of state and local government.
