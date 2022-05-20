NEW ALBANY — The New Albany City Council discussed a variety of topics at its Thursday meeting, including board and commission appointments and the creation of an opioid action commission.
With Floyd County Democratic Party chair Adam Dickey now sitting on the city council, his seat on the New Albany Redevelopment Commission was in question.
At Thursday’s meeting, council president Jason Applegate said that he will step down from the redevelopment commission to allow Dickey to keep his seat but now as the council appointee.
Dickey and council vice president Jennie Collier are now the two council representatives on the redevelopment commission.
The empty seat on the commission will now have to be filled with an appointee from Mayor Jeff Gahan. The News and Tribune attempted to reach the mayor about when the appointee would be selected, but he did not respond before Friday’s deadline.
The next redevelopment meeting will be Tuesday, May 24.
The third reading of an ordinance to create an opioid abuse, awareness and action commission received a vote of 4-4 at the meeting, with council member Deanna McLaughlin absent.
Without a majority vote the ordinance brought forth by council member Josh Turner failed and will not proceed further in the council.
The creation of this commission was proposed to handle the $250,000 in funds that the city expects to receive from the Purdue Pharma opioid settlement.
Much of the discussion surrounding the commission had to do with the fact that the city already has a Public Health and Welfare Committee in place. The committee consists of Applegate, Turner and Collier.
Collier, Applegate, Dickey and council member Greg Phipps all voted against the opioid action commission.
The committee is expected to start meeting in the next couple of weeks to discuss the opioid settlement, according to Applegate.
Applegate said that they do not yet know what the overall plan is, but they know they want to meet with experts in the field.
He said some of these experts would include Suzanna Jacobson from My Camp of Southern Indiana, who spoke at the Thursday meeting, and Floyd County Health Officer Tom Harris.
“Ultimately, I would have to believe that there will be…something in the realm of a public forum to hear from the public or even to bring in multiple leaders, whether they’re non-profits, or businesses or anybody who is dealing with opioid addiction,” he said.
Though Turner still thinks that the creation of the commission was a low-risk but high-reward proposition, he hopes that the standing committee will follow through.
To Turner, the benefit of creating this commission versus using the existing committee is that it would have been a citizen-led, volunteer group.
“The thing I think is special about it is if you give some citizens the inspiration to be a part of something that’s connected to city, that gives them more buy-in and free will to really be an adviser to the city, but also they can really make a lot of change just from within the committee that the government doesn’t even has to be a part of,” he said.
Applegate said that with the committee they would look for public and expert input, but from Turner’s perspective it is still going to be government-run, rather than delegating to the citizens.
Additionally at the meeting, the council unanimously voted to approve $385,851 for the New Albany Fire Department to purchase new equipment.
Since the department has hired nine new firefighters, they are looking to purchase new uniforms, helmets, boots and accessories, costing $61,066.
The department also needs to replace the gear for structural fire-fighting, as it has reached its five-year life span as required by Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. The 85 sets that the department needs to purchase will cost $324,785 and will have a 10-year life span.
Chief Matt Juliot said that the department tested several sets of gear for over a year, and the one they were asking to purchase proved to hold up the best and be the most comfortable.
Juliot said that it will be about another month or two before they receive all of the complete sets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.