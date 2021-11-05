NEW ALBANY — Deanna McLaughlin, a New Albany City Council member who was selected in a July caucus to represent District 4, was arrested Thursday night on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
The News and Tribune requested the police report from the New Albany Police Department on Friday morning, but hadn't received a response as of publication time. A probable cause affidavit filed in Floyd Superior Court No. 2 shows she's facing two Class A misdemeanor counts — OWI and OWI with an alcohol concentration equivalent of 0.15% or more.
The legal ACE limit in Indiana is 0.08%.
Records show McLaughlin was booked into Floyd County Jail early Friday morning.
The affidavit shows that police were called to a non-injury crash at 8:21 p.m. Thursday on South Audubon Drive. An officer states in the affidavit that McLaughlin admitted to driving, and that she was observed as having slurred speech and glossy and bloodshot eyes.
The officer states in the affidavit that field sobriety tests were stopped because McLaughlin failed to follow some directions and had trouble keeping her balance.
According to the affidavit, McLaughlin submitted to a blood draw and one was taken at 10:47 p.m. at Baptist Health Floyd hospital.
Court records show a $1,000 bond was posted for McLaughlin on Friday, and an initial hearing has been set for Monday.
No other information about the incident was available as of Friday afternoon.
McLaughlin, 57, was selected by the Floyd County Democratic Party in July to fill the seat that was vacated after the death of her husband, Pat McLaughlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.