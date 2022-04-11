NEW ALBANY — Longtime New Albany City Council member and community member Robert Charles “Bob’”Caesar died Friday at the age of 71.
Remembering their friend and colleague, members of the community shared stories about the time they spent with Caesar over the years, and what it was like to know him.
Kelly Carnighan, executive director of Silver Hills Historical Society, called Caesar a good friend of his for 12 years. Caesar acted as co-director of the society for the past 10 years and was instrumental in developing the Silver Hills Trolley Car Line trail, according to Carnighan.
“Not politically, but physically. We spent many, many, many hours down there clearing the woods to develop the trail, building, installing hand railings, stairs, bridges, you name it. He was always front and center,” Carnighan said.
Because of his enthusiasm toward the society when it was created 10 years ago, and because of his creative efforts in preserving history, Carnighan asked Caesar to come onboard as co-director.
It was this passion for Silver Hills that brought the two together. Their time together on the trail brought them closer, Carnighan said.
“He essentially was my right-hand man, not only in the society but just as a close friend,” he said.
Caesar started on the city council in 2008 and spent 14 years serving the community.
Council president Jason Applegate worked with Caesar for the last two and half years. He said that Caesar was a great example of not having to be loud to get a point across.
“You just have to have the knowledge of what’s going on and then you can make a huge impact by being honorable. That’s pretty much working with Bob. He had the knowledge of the city, he had the knowledge of the council from being on there for so long,” Applegate said.
During his time on the council, Caesar advocated for downtown redevelopment, public safety funding, infrastructure improvement and supported a variety of improvements for the city, according to a Floyd County Democratic Party news release.
“It’s been a true honor and pleasure to be able to work with him from the city side and learn so much from him,” Applegate said.
Caesar served as the council president for one year, something council member Dave Aebersold remembers him wishing for. Aebersold said that Caesar once told him that he wished he had gotten to be president of the council, to which he responded “Why don’t you run for it?”
At the next election meeting, Aebersold said Caesar came up to him two minutes before it started and asked to nominate him for the presidential seat.
“Bob was particularly honored by his election as New Albany City Council President in 2020 and played a critical role in guiding the city through the COVID-19 Pandemic that later hit that same year,” Democratic Party Chairman Adam Dickey said in a news release.
Outside of the council and historical society, Caesar also spent time serving as a board member of the New Albany Redevelopment Authority, One Southern Indiana, Harvest Homecoming and Kiwanis Club of Historic New Albany, among several other organizations.
“Bob was personally, professionally and politically committed to improving the City of New Albany,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said.
Caesar was also a businessman. He owned and operated J.O Endris Jewelers on Pearl Street, and many individuals remember meeting him there for the first time.
Before Aebersold and Applegate joined Caesar on the council, they each got to meet him while seeking out his handiwork.
Two or three years after Aebersold married his wife, he stopped in J.O. Endris looking for a piece of jewelry for her.
“We became good friends. We did a lot of business back and forth together. It was kind of like that over the years,” he said.
Applegate said he has known Caesar for pretty much his entire life, remembering his parents shopping at the jeweler and he turned to Caesar many times when he needed help with jewelry for someone.
Gahan said he always felt pride walking into J.O. Endris knowing that Caesar wanted to continue his business in the city, even during the period that businesses were leaving New Albany.
“When you walked in the store it was just really magical the way they had it merchandised,” Gahan said, “Bob Caesar was committed and made the decision to stay in New Albany, and I was always so glad he did that.”
“When you walked into the store it made you proud of your hometown,” Gahan said.
Caesar also formed close relationships with those he worked with in the community.
After the passing of Caesar’s wife, Aebersold said he knew his colleague was having a hard time and invited him on a trip to Las Vegas to get his mind off things.
“We talked about stuff all the way out on the plane and back. We went all over Las Vegas eating and all kinds of stuff. He says ‘You’ve really taken me to some places in Vegas I’ve never seen before. This has been really great,’” Aebersold said.
Through laughter, Carnighan told the story of him and Caesar heading out to the trail a few years ago after a large tree had fallen on another tree and was bending it. The two knew something had to be done or the tree would fall on someone.
With what Carnighan and Caesar thought was a creative idea, they tied a heavy weight to a long rope, threw it over the tree and began pulling the rope as hard as they could.
“That big tree drops off the tree that’s bent over, and that thing sprung back straight up and we were catapulted some 20 feet from where we were standing, and I landed on top of Bob,” he said, “He looked at me and he said ‘That was really stupid.’”
“We stood up, brushed ourselves off and said we’d never tell anybody about what happened.”
Moments like these brought the two closer and helped to develop and sustain a good relationship, Carnighan said.
“Yesterday I had to go down and cut out trees. I can tell you right now, Bob would’ve said ‘What time do you want me to meet you down there?’”
