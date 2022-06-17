NEW ALBANY — Republican Josh Turner filed paperwork Friday to establish an exploratory committee for the 2023 New Albany mayor’s race.
Turner is the District 5 New Albany City Council representative. He’s an IT engineer and a veteran, and said if elected he will prioritize strengthening the city’s relationships with residents and regional partners.
“I’m excited to get out there and talk to the people and see if the issues I’m seeing in my district match the same needs of the people throughout the city,” said Turner, who added that forming the committee allows him to meet with residents citywide in a more official capacity.
“I think I bring new energy to the city. I’m not a political type of person. I’m a people person. I believe in accountability and transparency, and I believe that elected officials especially locally should go out of their way to serve the people who put us in office.”
Incumbent Mayor Jeff Gahan, a Democrat, hasn’t announced if he will seek a fourth term in office next year. Candidates will have to win in the May primary before advancing to the 2023 general election.
Turner, 39, said his time on the city council has “shown me to be a proven leader who stands up for the people and has time and time again fought for fiscal responsibility in local government.”
Priorities for his administration would be strongly influenced by input from residents, but infrastructure and public safety are likely to be at the top of the list, Turner said.
Partnerships with nonprofits will be a major part of Turner’s campaign and potential administration. He said cooperation with entities like River Heritage Conservancy, which is overseeing the Origin Park project, will be vital for future economic growth in New Albany.
“We need to start working regionally with people so we can all grow together,” Turner said. “Origin Park to me is the biggest game around right now. That’s something that will outlast us and outlast our kids. Generations can enjoy a park like that, and it would be crazy for us not to be a part of it.”
Turner said he would also seek to improve communications and partnerships with Floyd County government.
As mayor, Turner said he would attend city council meetings and work with council members in identifying projects of need.
“I think we could be a little bit more representative of the people in the community and listen to them more, and I think that’s where the mayor should ask the council what they’re seeing as a whole and prioritize projects,” he said, adding that he would like to meet with potential council candidates and discuss ideas.
Turner pledged to hold weekly public department head meetings and a weekly press briefing for transparency and to keep residents up to date on local government. He also said the city will livestream all of its public meetings if he’s elected.
“I think there’s been a lot of good things done in New Albany, and some things that could be done better,” Turner said. “I do believe I bring a lot to the table with my experiences as a non commissioned officer in the military, working in the local community and with my experience on the council.”
