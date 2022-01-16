NEW ALBANY — Last month the New Albany Redevelopment Commission approved bids that will expand the city’s shoreline, which includes a project for a kayak launch point at the Silver Creek Landing.
The project, which has been in the works for several months, raised concerns at Thursday’s New Albany City Council meeting.
New Albany City Council member Josh Turner said that while he thinks the project will be a great amenity for the city, he is concerned about the safety of adding the launch point and asked for confirmation on safety protocols.
The Silver Creek Landing project is expected to begin this June and should be completed by the summer of 2023.
The kayak launch point is planned to be added near the Providence Mill dam, a dam that River Heritage Conservancy is attempting to have removed for its Origin Park project. The dam removal was appealed by the City of New Albany last year. A decision on the appeal hasn’t been announced.
Turner stated that adding a launch point near the low-head dam is a safety issue.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources cites low-head dams as being deceivingly dangerous, stating on its website that “moderate to high flows over such dams create strong turbulence and recirculating currents that can push victims underwater, and then pull them back to the face of the dam in a repeating cycle.”
Turner also mentioned his concern with there being only less than a mile between the launch point and the mouth of the Ohio River.
“With the kayak drop only being three-quarters of a mile of creek we are not going to attract any seasoned kayakers to this location, because three-quarters of a mile is just not enough to get you out there,” Turner said. “We are putting inexperienced kayakers on a low-head dam for them to paddle three-quarters of a mile out to the mighty Ohio River with no place to take out.”
Looking at the current plans Tuner said he does not see any places for kayakers to leave the water trail and wonders if kayakers are expected to paddle back up stream or use the ramp by the New Albany Amphitheater.
Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said that the city will of course have safety features and an appropriate safety plan in place.
“It will be finalized during the construction period which is expected to be approximately a year,” Staten said.
Newly-elected Council President Jason Applegate told the News and Tribune that the Silver Creek Landing project has been in the works since before he was elected as a council member and that he does not think that there are safety concerns with the project.
Applegate hesitated to comment on the issue of the low-head dam since the city is still in litigation over the issue, but he did say that there have been engineers and multiple sets of eyes that have looked over the area for safety before the plan was developed.
In regards to an emergency plan in case kayakers come across issues in the waters, Applegate said that the city’s firefighters have swift water training every year, and that the redevelopment commission has had safety conversations with the fire department regarding the project.
Along with Applegate, Jennie Collier, council member for District 1, was elected by the council as vice-president on Thursday. Council member Dave Aebersold was runner-up for the vice-president seat with four of the nine votes. Council member Josh Turner was also runner-up but for the council’s president position, with a vote of 5-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.